Oliver Road Celebrates Early Success And International Awards

In the ever-evolving and dynamic realm of real estate, it is refreshing to witness the emergence of a new player who not only understands the intricacies of the industry, but also aligns its interests with those of the clients it serves. This sums up the narrative of Oliver Road, a luxury real estate agency, that has stamped its mark on the affluent Hawke's Bay region of New Zealand.

Opening its Hawke's Bay branch in late 2022, Oliver Road has swiftly evolved into a reputable presence, primarily due to its exemplary appointment of professional agents. The founding partner is Nic Goodman, a seasoned real estate agent with a laudable professional history in the business. Goodman’s expertise in the luxury market provides Oliver Road with an edge that enables them to tap into the demands of a discerning clientele.

A few months into its operations, Oliver Road’s dynamic grew even stronger with the addition of Fiona Harper. Another local expert, Harper has joined Goodman to form an unparalleled luxury specialist partnership. This alliance undoubtedly amplifies Oliver Road's potential and reaffirms its commitment to offer the best to its clients. Unlike some of the more traditional “bums on seats” real estate agencies, Oliver Road operates a single dedicated partnership in each region - with both agents and the support team focused on only a select few properties at the top end of the market.

Success has not been elusive for this relatively new entrant to the market. Oliver Road has already represented several noteworthy homes and marked a milestone with the sale of 54 Lane Road - one of the most significant real estate transactions in Hawke's Bay this year. This early success stands testament to Oliver Road’s proficiency and expertise in the luxury market segment, something that was recognised recently with the agency’s award of 'Best Real Estate Agency Marketing, NZ' in the Asia Pacific Heats of the 2023 International Property Awards.



The International Property Awards are the largest, most prestigious, and widely recognised awards programme throughout the world. Chaired by Lord Best and Lord Waverley, members of the UK House of Lords, the awards are judged by an independent panel of over 100 industry experts, focusing on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability. An International Property Award is a world-renowned mark of excellence.

However, the true measure of a real estate agency's success lies in the satisfaction of its clients. Oliver Road shines in this respect, earning an admirable reputation among their astute clientele. Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with reviews noting the Oliver Road team's experience, knowledge, and their relentless dedication to clients, especially in the challenging aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle. It is this combination of expertise and empathy that distinguishes Oliver Road from its peers.

Looking forward, Nic Goodman and Fiona Harper are inviting those considering selling a luxury home in the coming months to contact them. Prospective sellers can expect not only expert representation and award-winning marketing, but also a collaborative approach - working as a team with the common goal of securing the very best outcome in the sale of their special home.

Oliver Road’s impressive journey thus far is proof that the right blend of experience, knowledge, and a deep understanding of client needs is key to success in luxury real estate. As they continue to carve their niche in Hawke’s Bay, Oliver Road is undeniably shaping up to be a major player in New Zealand’s luxury property market.

