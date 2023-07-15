Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Oliver Road Celebrates Early Success And International Awards

Saturday, 15 July 2023, 3:45 pm
Press Release: Oliver Road

In the ever-evolving and dynamic realm of real estate, it is refreshing to witness the emergence of a new player who not only understands the intricacies of the industry, but also aligns its interests with those of the clients it serves. This sums up the narrative of Oliver Road, a luxury real estate agency, that has stamped its mark on the affluent Hawke's Bay region of New Zealand.

Opening its Hawke's Bay branch in late 2022, Oliver Road has swiftly evolved into a reputable presence, primarily due to its exemplary appointment of professional agents. The founding partner is Nic Goodman, a seasoned real estate agent with a laudable professional history in the business. Goodman’s expertise in the luxury market provides Oliver Road with an edge that enables them to tap into the demands of a discerning clientele.

A few months into its operations, Oliver Road’s dynamic grew even stronger with the addition of Fiona Harper. Another local expert, Harper has joined Goodman to form an unparalleled luxury specialist partnership. This alliance undoubtedly amplifies Oliver Road's potential and reaffirms its commitment to offer the best to its clients. Unlike some of the more traditional “bums on seats” real estate agencies, Oliver Road operates a single dedicated partnership in each region - with both agents and the support team focused on only a select few properties at the top end of the market.

Success has not been elusive for this relatively new entrant to the market. Oliver Road has already represented several noteworthy homes and marked a milestone with the sale of 54 Lane Road - one of the most significant real estate transactions in Hawke's Bay this year. This early success stands testament to Oliver Road’s proficiency and expertise in the luxury market segment, something that was recognised recently with the agency’s award of 'Best Real Estate Agency Marketing, NZ' in the Asia Pacific Heats of the 2023 International Property Awards.


The International Property Awards are the largest, most prestigious, and widely recognised awards programme throughout the world. Chaired by Lord Best and Lord Waverley, members of the UK House of Lords, the awards are judged by an independent panel of over 100 industry experts, focusing on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability. An International Property Award is a world-renowned mark of excellence.

However, the true measure of a real estate agency's success lies in the satisfaction of its clients. Oliver Road shines in this respect, earning an admirable reputation among their astute clientele. Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with reviews noting the Oliver Road team's experience, knowledge, and their relentless dedication to clients, especially in the challenging aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle. It is this combination of expertise and empathy that distinguishes Oliver Road from its peers.

Looking forward, Nic Goodman and Fiona Harper are inviting those considering selling a luxury home in the coming months to contact them. Prospective sellers can expect not only expert representation and award-winning marketing, but also a collaborative approach - working as a team with the common goal of securing the very best outcome in the sale of their special home.

Oliver Road’s impressive journey thus far is proof that the right blend of experience, knowledge, and a deep understanding of client needs is key to success in luxury real estate. As they continue to carve their niche in Hawke’s Bay, Oliver Road is undeniably shaping up to be a major player in New Zealand’s luxury property market.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Oliver Road on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
MBIE: Petroleum Reserves Data Shows Decline In Gas Reserves

This year’s data detailing the amount of oil and gas expected to be available in existing petroleum fields shows a 17% decrease in Proven plus Probable reserves, with the most significant 2P decreases in the Mangahewa & Maui fields which saw falls of 48% & 34% respectively. More


Statistics: Food Prices Increase 12.5% Annually

Annual food prices were 12.5% higher in June 2023 than last year, with grocery food prices increasing 12.8%, fruit & vegetables 22%, and restaurant meals & ready-to-eat 9.2% More


Imperial Brands: Black Market’s Share Of Smoked Tobacco Grows To 12.1%

The black market’s share of smoked tobacco in NZ has increased to 12.1% of all tobacco smoked (an increase from 11.5% in 2019), despite total consumption of smoked tobacco declining 31% over the same period. Total consumption of illicit tobacco declined slightly less at 27.3%. More

Auckland Airport: Kids Welcome International Travellers in Te Reo Māori

Auckland Airport to celebrating Matariki on 14 July, with dedicated PA announcements throughout the international and domestic terminals, greeting and farewelling an expected 52,000 travellers in te reo Māori & explaining the significance of Matariki. More


Government: EU FTA To Increase NZ Exports By $1.8B A Year

Duties removed on 91% of exports to the EU, rising to 97% after seven years. Tariff savings of $100M per year, including removal of tariffs on kiwifruit, Mānuka honey, seafood, wine, & industrial products, plus significant new quota access for beef, lamb, butter, & cheese worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year. More


Socialist Equality Group: NZ Post To Sack 750 Workers

The planned redundancies in Auckland & Christchurch will slash the workforce of 4,500 by 17% over five years, impacting mail deliverers, processing and support staff, and leadership roles. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 