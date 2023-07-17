Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Transpower Seeks Feedback On Early Options For Western Bay Of Plenty Electricity Infrastructure Upgrades

Monday, 17 July 2023, 1:35 pm
Press Release: Transpower


Transpower today published its first consultation exploring options for essential upgrades to its electricity network in the western Bay of Plenty.

Transpower is working in partnership with Powerco, the local lines company, on an integrated Development Plan for investment in both electricity networks to ensure the western Bay of Plenty has the electricity supply it needs to continue to flourish, now and in the future.

Transpower’s General Manager Grid Development John Clarke says the rapid population growth and economic development in the region means the power networks will need upgrades, expansions and enhancements– just like other infrastructure.

“Looking around the region, you can’t miss the large-scale housing and industrial developments underway, along with new retail centres and community facilities.

“We need to plan now to grow the electricity infrastructure too, to ensure power is available when and where people and businesses need it.

“Our planning also takes the need for resilience into account, which has been highlighted by the impacts of severe weather to infrastructure earlier this year.”

Powerco, which owns and operates the lower-voltage electricity network in the western Bay of Plenty, is working with Transpower to ensure a coordinated and joined-up approach to deliver the solutions needed.

Powerco’s GM Electricity Karen Frew says working with Transpower to look holistically at electricity infrastructure in the region will see better outcomes for customers.

“We’re pleased to be working in collaboration with Transpower to ensure electricity supply in the western Bay of Plenty remains reliable and resilient, continuing to connect communities well into the future,” she says.

“Planning and developing this work together helps ensure we deliver the right projects at the right time to support the region as it continues to go from strength to strength.”

“The first step in this shared Development Plan is today’s consultation, and there will be more opportunities to contribute to this planning work, which we expect will continue to late 2024,” adds Mr Clarke.

“We will use the information we receive through this consultation to refine our thinking and planning. We expect to consult again on a short-list of options in April 2024, and will be seeking feedback at other times on specific aspects such as pricing impacts and other possible, non-transmission solutions to meet the region’s power needs.

“We invite anyone, particularly those representing an organisation, iwi, community or interest group, to contact us to hear more about the Development Plan, or to host a presentation or discussion about this work.”

Transpower is seeking feedback about its thinking, assumptions, and the early options it is looking into as it plans for future growth in the region.

Transpower’s consultation runs until 13 September 2023.
 


Who we are

  • Transpower’s high-voltage, national electricity transmission network brings power from where it is generated to grid substations across New Zealand.
  • Powerco’s lower-voltage, local electricity distribution network connects to these grid substations, bringing power to homes, workplaces and community facilities across the region.
  • Both organisations are committed to ensuring electricity supply is maintained and new demand for electricity can be met as the western Bay of Plenty region grows and develops.

The consultation information

“Western Bay of Plenty”

  • For clarity, we are using the term “western Bay of Plenty” to include Tauranga, Mount Maunganui, east to Ōmokoroa, west past Papamoa to Te Puke and Maketu, and south to Tauriko and Pyes Pa.

