The ACC Teams Up With NZ Cricket In Digital Audio Commentary Partnership

Tuesday, 18 July 2023, 6:09 am
Press Release: NZME

The ACC teams up with NZ Cricket in digital audio commentary partnership The team behind one of the country’s most popular sports entertainment platforms, the Alternative Commentary Collective (The ACC), is celebrating a new partnership with NZ Cricket that will see them once again delivering the live, unfiltered cricket commentary that Kiwis know and love.

The new partnership will see The ACC team calling all Black Caps home internationals for both the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons. The coverage will feature live on The ACC channel on New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s digital audio platform – iHeartRadio.

Mike Lane, General Manager - The ACC, says the team is seriously excited to be back to their original cricket commentary roots for the upcoming summer cricket season.

“Delivering a unique, unfiltered, often unorthodox cricket commentary experience for people via iHeartRadio is where the Alternative Commentary Collective all began back in 2015, so this is all a bit emotional for the crew. “Cricket is a lifelong passion for so many of us at The ACC and we’re stoked to be backing our Black Caps with our humorous, distinctive take on the game we all love. We’re looking forward to a much-anticipated return to digital audio commentary and we guarantee it will be like no other coverage you’ve ever heard,” says Lane.

Jason Winstanley, NZME Chief Radio Officer, says the partnership is a welcome extension for The ACC, who have had a stellar year covering everything from rugby union and rugby league, to netball and horse racing.

“The ACC fan base continues to grow at exponential levels and it is fast becoming one of New Zealand’s top sport entertainment brands. We are really pleased to be partnering with NZ Cricket once again, as they realise the importance of providing fans with different kinds of listening experiences. “With The ACC’s massive following and different take on sport, listeners are in for some huge laughs and fantastic entertainment throughout the cricket season, as well as this opening up some amazing opportunities for NZME’s advertisers to reach a different audience,” says Winstanley.

NZC’s GM Commercial, Chris Smith, is delighted to be reuniting the partnership with NZME and the ACC.

“The ACC is synonymous with cricket”, says Smith. “The distinctive style they bring to their commentary also helps us put cricket in front of different listeners and increase the reach of the game which is a strategic focus for NZC. “We look forward to the colour and humour their coverage will bring to people across New Zealand for what is shaping up as a fantastic summer of cricket,” he says.

