Fast-track Approval For Retail Centre In Drury

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, to subdivide and develop land in Drury, South Auckland.

Kiwi Property Holdings No. 2 Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The application involves subdividing land at Fitzgerald, Flanagan and Brookfield Roads in Drury, and developing these sites for a commercial retail centre.

The project also includes resource consent for car parking, the development of open space reserves, roading infrastructure and upgrades to transport networks.

The resource consent conditions are listed in the decision document linked below.

The decision comes 129 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority. This does not include when the application processing was suspended.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide advice and administrative support for the panel convener, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panels he appoints.

Read the Drury Centre Precinct decision

More about fast-track consenting

