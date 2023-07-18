Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
ANZIIF Launches Annual Making A Difference Awards

Tuesday, 18 July 2023, 11:39 am
Press Release: ANZIIF

ANZIIF is delighted to announce the 2023 Making a Difference Awards are open for submissions.

The recognition awards highlight individuals across different sectors in insurance who have gone above and beyond to display exemplary professionalism in their workplace, and with their customers.

The awards were established as part of ANZIIF's 'Year of the Insurance Professional' initiative, with the aim of recognising individuals who have demonstrated exceptional professionalism in their workplace and towards their customers.

"ANZIIF's Making a Difference Awards are a fantastic way to recognise exemplary professionalism in the insurance industry and shine a spotlight on our quiet achievers" says Mark Silveira, ANZIIF General Manager Industry Engagement.

"By celebrating the success stories within our industry, we can continue to uplift our peers, highlight the great work we do and raise the profile of insurance in the community. We encourage insurance professionals to enter, either by self-nominating, or nominating a colleague or peer who has demonstrated outstanding professionalism, commitment, achievement, and a genuine passion for the insurance industry'" Silveira adds.

All award winners will receive a prize valued at $500 AUD, a feature profile on the ANZIIF website, plus a digital badge verifying their award.

Making a Difference Awards Categories:

Claims | Winner to be announced at AICLA/ANZIIF Claims Convention

Life | Winner to be announced at ANZIIF Group Life Seminar

Underwriting | Winner to be announced at UAC Adelaide Expo

Reinsurance | ANZIIF General Insurance Breakfast

General Insurance | Winner to be announced at ANZIIF General Insurance Breakfast

Broking | Winner to be announced at ANZIIF General Insurance Breakfast

Entries will close Friday 25th August 2023

Find out more

