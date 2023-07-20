Advancing The Aerospace Sector In Aotearoa

Aotearoa New Zealand’s first ever Aerospace Strategy was launched today, to drive continued development of New Zealand’s diverse and innovative aerospace sector by 2030.

The strategy is jointly led by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport (MOT) and will support New Zealand’s aerospace sector to grow its reputation in space and advanced aviation.

“New Zealand is developing unique strengths in aerospace, and it’s important that we maintain and build on these strengths while wisely managing sustainability, safety and national security risks,” says MBIE Manager of Space Policy and Sector Development Andrew Johnson.

“The strategy’s three pillars for the sector will help us build strong economic foundations, provide supportive government-led initiatives and grow participation and engagement in the sector.”

The pillars will support New Zealand to achieve the following goals for 2030:

• Establish a sustainable air-passenger journey,

• Safely integrate autonomous aerial vehicles,

• Be at the forefront of sustainable space activities,

• Actively support space exploration; and

• Enhance decision-making using aerospace-enabled data.

“New Zealand’s aerospace sector is already helping us address challenges such as decarbonisation, conservation, improving agricultural productivity, protecting our seas, monitoring natural hazards and supporting emergency response,” says Andrew Johnson.

“Our natural advantages and existing strengths in aerospace can help secure our position as a leading place to safely test, trial and adopt aerospace technologies.

“The Government has allocated funding of up to $12 million, further to the $15.7 million in funding announced last year, to support the implementation of the Aerospace Strategy, including for advanced regulatory capability, educational initiatives, research and development partnerships and greater Māori participation.”

The strategy sits alongside the National Space Policy, which was launched in May and presents a clear and connected picture of New Zealand’s interests in space to the world.

Learn more about the Aotearoa New Zealand Aerospace Strategy on the MBIE website.

