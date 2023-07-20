Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Advancing The Aerospace Sector In Aotearoa

Thursday, 20 July 2023, 6:48 pm
Press Release: MBIE

Aotearoa New Zealand’s first ever Aerospace Strategy was launched today, to drive continued development of New Zealand’s diverse and innovative aerospace sector by 2030.

The strategy is jointly led by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport (MOT) and will support New Zealand’s aerospace sector to grow its reputation in space and advanced aviation.

“New Zealand is developing unique strengths in aerospace, and it’s important that we maintain and build on these strengths while wisely managing sustainability, safety and national security risks,” says MBIE Manager of Space Policy and Sector Development Andrew Johnson.

“The strategy’s three pillars for the sector will help us build strong economic foundations, provide supportive government-led initiatives and grow participation and engagement in the sector.”

The pillars will support New Zealand to achieve the following goals for 2030:

• Establish a sustainable air-passenger journey,

• Safely integrate autonomous aerial vehicles,

• Be at the forefront of sustainable space activities,

• Actively support space exploration; and

• Enhance decision-making using aerospace-enabled data.

“New Zealand’s aerospace sector is already helping us address challenges such as decarbonisation, conservation, improving agricultural productivity, protecting our seas, monitoring natural hazards and supporting emergency response,” says Andrew Johnson.

“Our natural advantages and existing strengths in aerospace can help secure our position as a leading place to safely test, trial and adopt aerospace technologies.

“The Government has allocated funding of up to $12 million, further to the $15.7 million in funding announced last year, to support the implementation of the Aerospace Strategy, including for advanced regulatory capability, educational initiatives, research and development partnerships and greater Māori participation.”

The strategy sits alongside the National Space Policy, which was launched in May and presents a clear and connected picture of New Zealand’s interests in space to the world.

Learn more about the Aotearoa New Zealand Aerospace Strategy on the MBIE website.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MBIE on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More


NZ Banking Association: Banks Launch New Hubs In Regional Trial

Three new regional banking hubs in Waimate, Whangamatā, & Ōpōtiki will open from this week as part of the latest phase of the regional banking hub trial led by the country’s six biggest retail banks. The Waimate hub will open its doors this Friday, with the remaining hubs opening over the next four weeks. More


Foodstuffs: Long Road Ahead To Tame Record Inflation

Food prices have increased 12.5% for June 2023 compared to a year ago. The average product cost increase from suppliers to Foodstuffs co-operatives on the same product categories measured in the FPI basket was 9.0%, while the retail price increase from stores to Foodstuffs customers was 9.3% in June (down from 9.8% in May). More

Woolworths NZ: Countdown To Woolworths

From early 2024, Countdown Supermarkets will be rebranded as Woolworths Supermarkets New Zealand, a name well known locally. Over NZ400M over the next three years will be allocated to a renewal of the store network, with a focus on older stores across Aotearoa. More


Imperial Brands: Black Market’s Share Of Smoked Tobacco Grows To 12.1%

The black market’s share of smoked tobacco in NZ has increased to 12.1% of all tobacco smoked (an increase from 11.5% in 2019), despite total consumption of smoked tobacco declining 31% over the same period. Total consumption of illicit tobacco declined slightly less at 27.3%. More


Government: EU FTA To Increase NZ Exports By $1.8B A Year

Duties removed on 91% of exports to the EU, rising to 97% after seven years. Tariff savings of $100M per year, including removal of tariffs on kiwifruit, Mānuka honey, seafood, wine, & industrial products, plus significant new quota access for beef, lamb, butter, & cheese worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 