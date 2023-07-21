Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tourism – Leveraging Future Opportunities

Friday, 21 July 2023, 6:22 am
Press Release: Westpac New Zealand

Tourism businesses that improve their adaptability will have a better chance of setting themselves up for long-term financial success, according to a report by Westpac’s Economics team.

Westpac’s Industry Economist Paul Clark says that as the tourism sector continues its recovery, firms are going to find it increasingly challenging to grow revenues.

“To thrive in this environment, tourism firms will need to better sense opportunities in their operating environment and organise the resources they need to grab them. They will also be able to transform themselves in order to capture the added value from these,” Mr Clark says.

“At a practical level tourism firms should be boosting their analytical capabilities, leveraging off existing tourism ecosystems and making sure that they engage with customers on their terms. They should also be minimising barriers to innovation, not least of which is management time.”

“Underpinning this is the role of technology. Firms are already using digital technologies to improve operating efficiencies. In the future, firms that prosper will be using advanced technologies within completely new business models that deliver not just operating efficiencies but also new revenue streams.

“Achieving this will not be easy. This is a sector dominated by small, operationally focused firms that struggle to keep their heads above water even in the good times. Under-resourced, they often do not have the capacity to quickly adapt and innovate.”

“That’s not to say that there won’t be change. As costs fall, we think that tourism firms in New Zealand will increasingly adopt new technologies to improve their adaptability. But this is likely to be on a piecemeal basis and drawn out.”

A quicker but more disruptive option, would be for the sector to consolidate through mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and/or strategic alliances. That would create economies of scale as well as boost investment capacity levels, both of which are necessary if tourism firms are to make more of the opportunities in their operating environment and transform their operations.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Westpac New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More


NZ Banking Association: Banks Launch New Hubs In Regional Trial

Three new regional banking hubs in Waimate, Whangamatā, & Ōpōtiki will open from this week as part of the latest phase of the regional banking hub trial led by the country’s six biggest retail banks. The Waimate hub will open its doors this Friday, with the remaining hubs opening over the next four weeks. More


Foodstuffs: Long Road Ahead To Tame Record Inflation

Food prices have increased 12.5% for June 2023 compared to a year ago. The average product cost increase from suppliers to Foodstuffs co-operatives on the same product categories measured in the FPI basket was 9.0%, while the retail price increase from stores to Foodstuffs customers was 9.3% in June (down from 9.8% in May). More

Woolworths NZ: Countdown To Woolworths

From early 2024, Countdown Supermarkets will be rebranded as Woolworths Supermarkets New Zealand, a name well known locally. Over NZ400M over the next three years will be allocated to a renewal of the store network, with a focus on older stores across Aotearoa. More


Imperial Brands: Black Market’s Share Of Smoked Tobacco Grows To 12.1%

The black market’s share of smoked tobacco in NZ has increased to 12.1% of all tobacco smoked (an increase from 11.5% in 2019), despite total consumption of smoked tobacco declining 31% over the same period. Total consumption of illicit tobacco declined slightly less at 27.3%. More


Government: EU FTA To Increase NZ Exports By $1.8B A Year

Duties removed on 91% of exports to the EU, rising to 97% after seven years. Tariff savings of $100M per year, including removal of tariffs on kiwifruit, Mānuka honey, seafood, wine, & industrial products, plus significant new quota access for beef, lamb, butter, & cheese worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 