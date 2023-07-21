Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

‘Barbenheimer’ Audience Data Reveals Parallel Talent Demand Growth And Opposing Demographics [Parrot Analytics]

Friday, 21 July 2023, 6:30 am
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

With Warner Bros.’ Barbie and Universal’s Oppenheimer set to debut on Friday, Parrot Analytics has assessed the global demand for talent and audience demographics data for each film. 

The two movies, from diametrically opposing genres, have both received critical acclaim, prompting audiences to discuss a potential double feature of Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same day — aka Barbenheimer.

The Barbenheimer phenomenon has evolved from a simple meme into 40,000 people (and counting) purchasing the double feature at AMC theaters alone. This warrants a further look at the demand drivers for the two movies, including talent demand for the cast and an understanding of what type of audiences they are likely to draw to theaters.

Cast Comparison

  • The global audience demand for both casts has increased significantly in the lead up to their joint debut.
  • The global demand for the cast of Oppenheimer increased 201% between April 23 and July 16. Over the same time period, the global demand for the cast of Barbie grew 223%.
  • In both cases, most of this growth has occurred in the last few weeks as marketing for each movie increased, and also as the ‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon picked up steam.
  • It’s remarkable that the demand for both casts grew at almost the same rate, showing how closely associated with one another each of these movies has become.

Top 10 Actors by Demand

  • Both movies feature ensemble casts with highly recognizable actors, although the Barbie stars shine brighter with global audiences than the cast of Oppenheimer, at least for now.
  • Barbie herself, Margot Robbie, has by far the highest global demand of any of the two movies' actors heading into opening weekend. From June 17-July 16, 2023, Robbie was 39.9x more in-demand than the average talent worldwide. This places her into our Exceptional demand bucket, meaning she was in the top 0.04% of all talent across all professions during this time.
  • Before Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy’s highest profile role was as Thomas Shelby in the BBC/Netflix Original Peaky Blinders. In the thirty days after that show’s series finale debuted on Netflix in 2022, Murphy’s global demand was 6.76x. During the final lead up to the Oppenheimer debut, Cillian Murphy’s demand is all the way up to 18.8x — a 178% increase over his post-Peaky Blinders demand.

Audience Demographic Data

  • The audiences for each movie serve as almost mirror images of one another when it comes to both gender and age breakdowns.
  • Unsurprisingly, the Barbie audience is 66.2% female, while Oppenheimer’s audience is 70.7% male.
  • Barbie’s audience is significantly younger, with 74.6% under the age of 29, with nearly half (46.6%) below the age of 22. A majority of Oppenheimer’s audience is over 30 (52.9%).

© Scoop Media

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics: Global television measurement

Global television demand measurement

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world's largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms.

As a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, Parrot Analytics optimises content workflows in real time. The company's TV analytics products result in better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as accelerated SVOD platform success.

Contact Parrot Analytics

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More


NZ Banking Association: Banks Launch New Hubs In Regional Trial

Three new regional banking hubs in Waimate, Whangamatā, & Ōpōtiki will open from this week as part of the latest phase of the regional banking hub trial led by the country’s six biggest retail banks. The Waimate hub will open its doors this Friday, with the remaining hubs opening over the next four weeks. More


Foodstuffs: Long Road Ahead To Tame Record Inflation

Food prices have increased 12.5% for June 2023 compared to a year ago. The average product cost increase from suppliers to Foodstuffs co-operatives on the same product categories measured in the FPI basket was 9.0%, while the retail price increase from stores to Foodstuffs customers was 9.3% in June (down from 9.8% in May). More

Woolworths NZ: Countdown To Woolworths

From early 2024, Countdown Supermarkets will be rebranded as Woolworths Supermarkets New Zealand, a name well known locally. Over NZ400M over the next three years will be allocated to a renewal of the store network, with a focus on older stores across Aotearoa. More


Imperial Brands: Black Market’s Share Of Smoked Tobacco Grows To 12.1%

The black market’s share of smoked tobacco in NZ has increased to 12.1% of all tobacco smoked (an increase from 11.5% in 2019), despite total consumption of smoked tobacco declining 31% over the same period. Total consumption of illicit tobacco declined slightly less at 27.3%. More


Government: EU FTA To Increase NZ Exports By $1.8B A Year

Duties removed on 91% of exports to the EU, rising to 97% after seven years. Tariff savings of $100M per year, including removal of tariffs on kiwifruit, Mānuka honey, seafood, wine, & industrial products, plus significant new quota access for beef, lamb, butter, & cheese worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 