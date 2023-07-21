Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tristan Van Schalkwyk Announced As 2023 N. Canterbury Young Viticulturist Of The Year

Friday, 21 July 2023, 6:13 pm
Press Release: NZ Wine

Congratulations to Tristan Van Schalkwyk from The Bone Line in Waipara who became the North Canterbury Young Viticulturist of the Year 2023. The South Island Regional competition is open to contestants from Nelson, Waitaki and N. Canterbury. There was no competition last year, so Tristan was back to defend the title, having also won it in 2021. Since winning two years ago, Tristan’s career has progressed significantly and he is now Vineyard Manager at The Bone Line.

Congratulations also goes to Nick McArthur from Tiki Wines who came second and Georgia Mehlhopt from Greystone who came third. The other contestants were Mick Boon, Petra Henry, Cole Hughes and Lucy Gardiner.

This was the first time most of the contestants had competed in the competition and they thoroughly enjoyed the experience and look forward to coming back to compete again next year. The competition was held on 20 July at Greystone in Waipara. Despite the weather deteriorating late morning, nobody was deterred and judges were impressed with how the contestants continued to give it their all, smiling through the wind and rain.

“Their positive, professional attitude is an asset to them and will take them far.” says Nicky Grandorge, Leadership & Communities Manager at New Zealand Winegrowers. The support of the sponsors, judges and regional organisers was also hugely appreciated as they encouraged the contestants and kept everything on track despite the weather. “It really highlighted the strong community spirit which makes Young Vit so special.”

Fruitfed Supplies provided some very welcome hot soup at lunchtime, along with a delicious BBQ. The contestants then went head to head in the BioStart Hortisports race and also had a quick fire quiz.

The Awards Dinner was held in the Greystone Restaurant where the contestants delivered their speeches and local wine industry members enjoyed an exquisite meal along with premium North Canterbury wines.

Tristan, 23, will represent North Canterbury in the National Final in Hawke’s Bay on 30 August. He will compete against finalists from Auckland, Hawke’s Bay, Marlborough and Central Otago.

There were some great prizes won across the board including a Fruitfed Supplies Educational Trip and AEG power tools for Tristan. Nick McArthur won $750 cash and an NZSVO Educational Trip and Georgia Mehlhopt won $500 cash. Tristan also won the Ecotrellis trellising section and Georgia won the BioStart Hortisports. The Ormond Professional Reputation Award went to Petra Henry.

Tristan will now be in with the chance of winning even greater prizes at the National Final. These include a Hyundai Kona for a year, an Ecotrellis travel grant, a Leadership Week, Electrocoup electronic secateurs and AEG power tools and cash.

The competition is made possible thanks to all the sponsors involved: BioStart, Ecotrellis, Hyundai, Agritrade, Constellation Brands, Empak, Fruitfed Supplies, Fendt, Klima, Ormond Nurseries, Roots, Shoots & Fruits, Indevin, Waterforce, AEG, NZSVO and Winejobsonline.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Wine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis In With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


MBIE: Advancing The Aerospace Sector In Aotearoa

“New Zealand is developing unique strengths in aerospace, and it’s important that we maintain and build on these strengths while wisely managing sustainability, safety and national security risks,” says Manager of Space Policy & Sector Development Andrew Johnson. More


NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More

NZ Banking Association: Banks Launch New Hubs In Regional Trial

Three new regional banking hubs in Waimate, Whangamatā, & Ōpōtiki will open from this week as part of the latest phase of the regional banking hub trial led by the country’s six biggest retail banks. The Waimate hub will open its doors this Friday, with the remaining hubs opening over the next four weeks. More


Foodstuffs: Long Road Ahead To Tame Record Inflation

Food prices have increased 12.5% for June 2023 compared to a year ago. The average product cost increase from suppliers to Foodstuffs co-operatives on the same product categories measured in the FPI basket was 9.0%, while the retail price increase from stores to Foodstuffs customers was 9.3% in June (down from 9.8% in May). More


Woolworths NZ: Countdown To Woolworths

From early 2024, Countdown Supermarkets will be rebranded as Woolworths Supermarkets New Zealand, a name well known locally. Over NZ400M over the next three years will be allocated to a renewal of the store network, with a focus on older stores across Aotearoa. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 