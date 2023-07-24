Overseas Merchandise Trade: June 2023
Monday, 24 July 2023, 11:02 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Overseas merchandise trade statistics provide information
on imports and exports of merchandise goods between New
Zealand and other countries.
Key facts
This
release refers to trade in goods only.
In June 2023,
compared with June 2022:
- goods exports rose $84
million (1.3 percent), to $6.3 billion
- goods imports
fell $1.1 billion (14 percent), to $6.3 billion
- the
monthly trade balance was a surplus of $8.8
million.
