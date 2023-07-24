Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Minimum Pricing Practice Hurts Kiwi Consumers And Retailers

Monday, 24 July 2023, 2:54 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission is reminding grocery suppliers that requiring retailers to charge above minimum prices for their goods can breach the Commerce Act.

Commerce Commission Chair, John Small, says that the practice can hit New Zealanders in the pocket as “it can prevent retailers offering lower prices to compete for customers”.

The Commission’s advice follows an investigation into instances of resale price maintenance which were uncovered during the Commission’s market study into the retail grocery sector.

“Kiwi consumers and retailers lose out when suppliers set minimum prices for their goods. It makes it hard for new retailers who want to compete on price to enter the market – without that genuine competition, consumers miss out.”

The Grocery Industry Competition Act, which came into force on 10 July 2023, gives the Commerce Commission new powers to monitor and regulate the grocery sector. The new function headed by the Grocery Commissioner will see a Grocery Supply Code to address the imbalance in power between retailers and suppliers and a dispute resolution scheme for suppliers and wholesale customers of the major grocery retailers.

“These measures will give confidence to suppliers who are negotiating with retailers, as well as to new and existing retailers looking to enter into supply agreements. This will improve competition and efficiency in the grocery sector, benefiting all New Zealanders.”

The Commission’s investigation into resale price maintenance found that in their dealings with now defunct retailer The Honest Grocer, three grocery suppliers set minimum prices for their goods. The Commission has sent Compliance Advice Letters to all three suppliers to remind them that this conduct can breach the Commerce Act.

Background

Resale Price Maintenance (RPM)
Resale Price Maintenance is a form of anti-competitive conduct and can be unlawful under sections 37 and 38 of the Commerce Act, unless authorised by the Commission. RPM occurs when a supplier of goods enforces, or tries to enforce, a minimum price at which the reseller must on-sell those goods. RPM can be harmful to competition and consumers as it interferes with the competitive determination of prices and may result in consumers paying higher prices for goods than they would otherwise.

This fact sheet explains how suppliers can avoid RPM, as well as the situations in which the Commission will prioritise RPM investigations.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
AGB Stone: Bans High-Silica Stone In Fight Against Silicosis

NZ’s largest national stone benchtop fabricator has announced today it's banning engineered stone that contains more than 40% silica as part of its ongoing efforts in the fight against silicosis and calls on industry to follow suit. More


Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis In With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


MBIE: Advancing The Aerospace Sector In Aotearoa

“New Zealand is developing unique strengths in aerospace, and it’s important that we maintain and build on these strengths while wisely managing sustainability, safety and national security risks,” says Manager of Space Policy & Sector Development Andrew Johnson. More

NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More


NZ Banking Association: Banks Launch New Hubs In Regional Trial

Three new regional banking hubs in Waimate, Whangamatā, & Ōpōtiki will open from this week as part of the latest phase of the regional banking hub trial led by the country’s six biggest retail banks. The Waimate hub will open its doors this Friday, with the remaining hubs opening over the next four weeks. More


Woolworths NZ: Countdown To Woolworths

From early 2024, Countdown Supermarkets will be rebranded as Woolworths Supermarkets New Zealand, a name well known locally. Over NZ400M over the next three years will be allocated to a renewal of the store network, with a focus on older stores across Aotearoa. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 