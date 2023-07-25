Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

CoFI Licensing Begins

Tuesday, 25 July 2023, 10:07 am
Press Release: Financial Markets Authority

From today the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) – Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – will begin accepting licensing applications for financial institution licences under the Conduct of Financial Institutions (CoFI) regime.

Under CoFI, about 100 registered banks, licensed insurers, and licensed non-bank deposit takers such as credit unions will need to be licensed by the FMA to provide financial services to consumers.

CoFI, which comes into force on 31 March 2025, requires these institutions to put fair treatment at the heart of their business.

Each institution must treat consumers fairly – the “fair conduct principle” – through the requirement to establish, maintain and implement a fair conduct programme. They must take all reasonable steps to comply with the programme and with regulations that ban target-based sales incentives and regulate other types of incentives.

FMA Executive Director of Regulatory Delivery Clare Bolingford says: “It is important that consumers get the financial products and services they need throughout their life, when they need them, and have trust and confidence they will do what they are meant to. The overarching requirement for institutions to ‘treat consumers fairly’ is paramount throughout the lifecycle of a financial product.

“It applies when institutions are designing products and at the point of sale, where financial institutions should think about whether the product is right for the consumer rather than selling to just anyone. And it remains front of mind post-sale and throughout the customer relationship, particularly when consumers need clear information or when dealing with a claim or complaint.

“It’s important for firms to allow sufficient time to prepare their license application and consider the contents of their fair conduct programme well ahead of 2025 - we encourage firms to start that work now and submit their licence application as early as possible. We're here to help with the process and answer any questions.”

Institutions need to establish their fair conduct programmes before they submit their licence applications, but they don’t need to be fully implemented until the regime comes into effect.

The FMA has published various resources to help firms through the financial institution licensing process:

About the CoFI regime

The FMA and Reserve Bank of New Zealand undertook joint reviews into the conduct and culture of banks and life insurers in New Zealand, in 2018 and 2019, respectively. More recently, the FMA also reviewed the conduct and culture of fire and general insurers. Those reviews found banks and insurers were not putting in place systems and processes to ensure consumers were treated fairly.

The reviews led to the introduction of the Financial Markets (Conduct of Institutions) Amendment Act 2022 (the CoFI Act). The CoFI Act amends the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 to ensure financial institutions treat consumers fairly. The CoFI regime, which commences on 31 March 2025, is designed to protect consumers by putting the consumer at the forefront of institutions’ decisions and actions.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Financial Markets Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
AGB Stone: Bans High-Silica Stone In Fight Against Silicosis

NZ’s largest national stone benchtop fabricator has announced today it's banning engineered stone that contains more than 40% silica as part of its ongoing efforts in the fight against silicosis and calls on industry to follow suit. More


Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis In With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


MBIE: Advancing The Aerospace Sector In Aotearoa

“New Zealand is developing unique strengths in aerospace, and it’s important that we maintain and build on these strengths while wisely managing sustainability, safety and national security risks,” says Manager of Space Policy & Sector Development Andrew Johnson. More

NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More


NZ Banking Association: Banks Launch New Hubs In Regional Trial

Three new regional banking hubs in Waimate, Whangamatā, & Ōpōtiki will open from this week as part of the latest phase of the regional banking hub trial led by the country’s six biggest retail banks. The Waimate hub will open its doors this Friday, with the remaining hubs opening over the next four weeks. More


Woolworths NZ: Countdown To Woolworths

From early 2024, Countdown Supermarkets will be rebranded as Woolworths Supermarkets New Zealand, a name well known locally. Over NZ400M over the next three years will be allocated to a renewal of the store network, with a focus on older stores across Aotearoa. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 