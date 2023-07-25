Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Astrud Burgess Appointed Group Chief Marketing Officer

Tuesday, 25 July 2023, 2:13 pm
Press Release: ANZ Bank

 

ANZ today announced the appointment of Astrud Burgess to an expanded role as Group Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), in addition to her current responsibilities leading Data, Marketing & Customer Experience in New Zealand.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Astrud will lead the development and delivery of ANZ’s brand strategy, reporting to ANZ New Zealand CEO Antonia Watson and Group Executive, Australia Retail, Maile Carnegie.

Commenting on Astrud’s appointment Ms Carnegie said: “Astrud is a highly regarded executive with an impressive depth of knowledge in marketing and data. Under Astrud’s leadership, our New Zealand business has achieved substantial growth and reinforced market leadership,” Ms Carnegie said.

Astrud replaces Sweta Mehra who has been appointed Managing Director, Australia Everyday Banking, responsible for deposits, credit cards and personal loans.

“In her six years as CMO Sweta has spearheaded a customer-centric, data-led approach to marketing and I thank her for her contribution. Sweta has been a strong advocate for our focus on the financial wellbeing of our customers and will continue to do so in her new role leading our Everyday Banking portfolio,” Ms Carnegie said.

Astrud will continue to be based in Auckland and will commence in her expanded role on 31 July 2023.

