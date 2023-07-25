Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Quam Plus Financial Unveils New Brand Name

Tuesday, 25 July 2023, 5:35 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Quam Plus International Financial Limited ("Quam Plus Financial" or "the Group") (00952.HK) (previously named "China Tonghai International Financial Limited"), a leading financial services corporation in Hong Kong, announced it was officially renamed on 21 July. The Group has organized the "Renaming Ceremony & Cocktail" at the Hong Kong Club in Central, Hong Kong, which marked the debut of a new brand name and signified the beginning of a new chapter in the development of the Group's business. The Group was hopeful it would grasp future growth opportunities and took the opportunity to show its gratitude for the long-term attention and support given by business partners and clients.

At the Renaming Ceremony & Cocktail, Dr. Kenneth LAM Kin Hing, Executive Co-Chairman and CEO of Quam Plus International Financial Limited delivered speeches, followed by the unveiling of the new "Quam Plus Financial" brand together with Mr. Henry Liu, Executive Director; Mr. Stacey Wong, Chief Operating & Risk Officer; Mr. Army Yan, Chief Investment Officer; Mr. Chris Wu, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Ambrose Lam, Co-Chairman of Quam Capital (Holdings) Limited; Mr. Christopher Tang, Chief Executive Officer of Quam Asset Management Limited; and Mr. Calvin Chiu, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Quam Securities Limited. Under the leadership of the management team, the Group will aim to establish an all-rounded financial services with a new corporate image.

Over the past two decades since the Group's listing on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, the Group has grown with the territory and has worked hard to provide local and mainland enterprises and individual investors with diversified financial services including securities brokerage, corporate financing, asset management and wealth management. Under the leadership of the management team, the group has successfully rebuilt strong and stable financial fundamentals. Additionally, the "Wealth Management" and "China and Special Opportunities" divisions have been established on top of existing service provision, injecting new energy into the company's business and further expanding its business footprint.

Dr. Kenneth LAM Kin Hing, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Quam Plus International Financial Limited said: "We have invested many years of effort to build the Quam brand, and our sense of belonging to the group has been increasing day by day. Today, it is definitely my pleasure and honour to Quam Plus Financial taking a step towards a new milestone. In the future, we will continue to be based in Hong Kong and face the world, insisting on providing customers with more excellent and advanced international financial services. At the same time, we sincerely hope to continue to be a loyal partner to our customers, moving forward together and creating a brighter future."

