Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Centrapay Transforming Event Experiences

Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 10:43 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

Centrapay’s digital tokens is about to revolutionise the New Zealand event rewards and ticketing industry, transforming the way businesses engage with customers.

This Kiwi-first ground-breaking technology offers endless possibilities for improving customer experiences, fostering loyalty, reducing fraud and unlocking new sponsorship and revenue opportunities.

Centrapay is at the forefront of a tech revolution, empowering businesses with the ability to accept new digital payment solutions including ticketing and digital tokens, for customers.

Through Centrapay's innovative approach, they have created ticket reward solutions at the point-of-sale system.

“Eligible ticketholders receive digital rewards directly to their phone that they can exchange for real-world rewards at events such as food, drinks and exclusive access experiences. This is the first of its kind in New Zealand and globally, to our knowledge,” chief executive Greg Beehre says.

“This year, Crusaders Rugby embarked on a pilot developed by Centrapay, introducing tokenised rewards for season ticketholders during its home games at Orangetheory Stadium.”

Tokenised reward and loyalty solutions will have a huge impact on the events industry as the solution streamlines operations, eliminates manual processes and increases transparency.

By digitising assets, businesses can distribute and track tickets with ease, ensuring secure and tamper-proof transactions.

Centrapay's partnership with TotalPOS, a leader in point-of-sale solutions, marks a milestone in the realm of event rewards.

“This addresses the desire of franchises, organisers, promoters, venues, players, artists and performers to create experiences for event-goers that go beyond the event itself.” Beehre says.

Centrapay possesses the capability to both create and redeem tokenised assets on its unique payment network. This unlocks new experiences that are not possible through traditional payment systems.

Beehre says through digitised ticketing and tokenised assets, event providers can quickly and cost effectively distribute digital tokens to selected ticketholders, granting them instant access to exclusive perks such as backstage passes, artist meet-and-greets, or upgraded seating options.

“Tokenisation opens the door to exclusive privileges such as VIP lounges, interactions with players, or behind-the-scenes tours. This fosters deeper fan engagement, generates additional sponsorship opportunities and strengthens the bond between fans and their favourite teams or artists.

“As our technologies continue to evolve, businesses that embrace them will thrive in an ever-changing landscape, setting the stage for future success.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
The Conversation: Climate Extremes Make NZ’s Supply Chains Vulnerable

Over the decades, NZ has centralised its food system and increased the risk that a single regional event could reverberate nationally, but it’s not too late to diversify and increase resilience across our food supply system. More


QV: Rapidly Rising Building Costs Have Slowed In 2023

The average cost of building a home in New Zealand’s main centres is up 9.5% annually, but price rises have slowed markedly compared to a 20.9% annual increase at the same time last year and an 11.3% annual increase to December 2023. More


AGB Stone: Bans High-Silica Stone In Fight Against Silicosis

NZ’s largest national stone benchtop fabricator has announced today it's banning engineered stone that contains more than 40% silica as part of its ongoing efforts in the fight against silicosis and calls on industry to follow suit. More

Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis In With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More


NZ Banking Association: Banks Launch New Hubs In Regional Trial

Three new regional banking hubs in Waimate, Whangamatā, & Ōpōtiki will open from this week as part of the latest phase of the regional banking hub trial led by the country’s six biggest retail banks. The Waimate hub will open its doors this Friday, with the remaining hubs opening over the next four weeks. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 