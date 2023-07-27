Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Forest Gourmet Helps Air New Zealand Take New Zealand Native Flavours To The World

Thursday, 27 July 2023, 9:14 am
Press Release: Forest Gourmet

Forest Gourmet is proud to supply their native New Zealand spices Horopito and Kawakawa to Air New Zealand.

Air New Zealand has launched their new on-board menus, showcasing New Zealand flavours in business premier class on their international routes

  • Native spices Horopito and Kawakawa are used within a number of menu items
  • Tauranga based brand Forest Gourmet is the supplier of dried Horopito and dried Kawakawa for these Air New Zealand menus.

Forest Gourmet is proud to supply their native New Zealand spices Horopito and Kawakawa to the Air New Zealand “Taste of Aotearoa” menus.

“It is fantastic to the see some of our uniquely New Zealand flavours being used in more menus” says Forest Gourmet manager Simon Kingston.

“In addition to our domestic sales, we’ve been exporting small amounts to other countries, so we very happy playing our part in supporting Air New Zealand to introduce new international audiences to these flavours”.

Our Horopito and Kawakawa use hand picked leaves from wild growing plants in natural bush areas, that are simply dried and then flaked. Nothing is added. These native New Zealand flavours are gaining new users both at home and internationally.

In terms of trying to preserve New Zealand’s native flora, behind the scenes both Air New Zealand and Forest Gourmet share an interest in playing a proactive part - both making donations to the ’Trees That Count’ program.

The new menu items include:

- Superfood salad with horopito dusted New Zealand salmon

- Creamy kawakawa mushrooms on rye toast, sauteed spinach and grilled tomatoes

- Ahia smoked moki on kawakawa blini

- Grass-fed New Zealand lamb rump with horopito rub

About Forest Gourmet

Forest Gourmet bring unique New Zealand flavours and quality ingredients to the world.

Forest Gourmet started as an idea first. Recognising that our environmental and climate problems have come about from many steps over many years, that just stopping certain actions or products was not going to be enough to remedy that. Steps are also required to try and repair existing damage done. There is an important relationship that good food needs a good environment to be produced in. So it become a beneficial pairing to produce food items and be able to make a positive contribution back to helping restore some of the environmental damage. Forest Gourmet was an appropriate name for that combination, where from our beginning we contribute 10% of profits to aid planting of more trees.

The first Forest Gourmet product appeared on the shelf of a London store in 2014. Our New Zealand base was established in Tauranga in 2015.

For further information about horopito or kawakawa ingredients, or Forest Gourmet, contact Simon Kingston on info@forestgourmet.com | 022 3988008 | www.forestgourmet.com

