Auckland Company Meets Rising Demand For Virtual Assistants In Safeguarding Team Mental Health
Virtual assistance organisation Good Line NZ has noticed a significant uptake in businesses seeking virtual assistance to ensure their teams don't succumb to overwhelming pressures.
Founder and director Sabrina
O'Flaherty says in today's business world, prioritising the
mental health of employees has become essential for
organisational success. In recognising the detrimental
effects of burnout, businesses are increasingly turning to
virtual assistants (VAs) to provide vital support, she
says.
O’Flaherty founded Good Line NZ
eight years ago, with the vision to provide VAs to
entrepreneurs and small to medium enterprises (SMEs) who
needed to focus on what they do best and leave the admin and
daily business tasks to a dedicated
assistant.
O'Flaherty says she has seen a
mindset shift among businesses
recently.
We're seeing quite a few
corporations coming to us as they have an understanding that
their team is important and that they are either
overstretched due to the seasonality of the business or due
to corporate restructures. They are really conscious of
their team’s mental health and want to support them, not
burn them out.
She says corporates are
becoming more aware of the increasing pressures and tensions
in the workplace. The global pandemic and extreme weather
events have been major contributors to this in the last
three years.
"Some organisations and some
teams are just exhausted from the constant changes that have
happened since the initial Covid-19 wave. That's both from a
corporate perspective of wanting to support and keep really
amazing team members but also from employees going, 'I
actually don't want to be working Monday to Friday nine to
five, going to an office, having that additional
expenditure'.
“Because that's the other
element – the cost of living is obviously increasing and
for people going into an office every single day is a cost
they want to reduce.”
Businesses are
becoming more aware of the hybrid working model and are
either providing employees with a work-life balance or are
outsourcing VA support to assist their team through
this.
On the other hand, O’Flaherty says she is seeing more women leaving traditional office-based roles and are opting for a more flexible arrangement in the VA sector.