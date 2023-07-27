Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland Company Meets Rising Demand For Virtual Assistants In Safeguarding Team Mental Health

Thursday, 27 July 2023, 9:19 am
Press Release: Good Line NZ

Virtual assistance organisation Good Line NZ has noticed a significant uptake in businesses seeking virtual assistance to ensure their teams don't succumb to overwhelming pressures.

Founder and director Sabrina O'Flaherty says in today's business world, prioritising the mental health of employees has become essential for organisational success. In recognising the detrimental effects of burnout, businesses are increasingly turning to virtual assistants (VAs) to provide vital support, she says.
 

O’Flaherty founded Good Line NZ eight years ago, with the vision to provide VAs to entrepreneurs and small to medium enterprises (SMEs) who needed to focus on what they do best and leave the admin and daily business tasks to a dedicated assistant.
 

O'Flaherty says she has seen a mindset shift among businesses recently.
 

We're seeing quite a few corporations coming to us as they have an understanding that their team is important and that they are either overstretched due to the seasonality of the business or due to corporate restructures. They are really conscious of their team’s mental health and want to support them, not burn them out.
 

She says corporates are becoming more aware of the increasing pressures and tensions in the workplace. The global pandemic and extreme weather events have been major contributors to this in the last three years.
 

"Some organisations and some teams are just exhausted from the constant changes that have happened since the initial Covid-19 wave. That's both from a corporate perspective of wanting to support and keep really amazing team members but also from employees going, 'I actually don't want to be working Monday to Friday nine to five, going to an office, having that additional expenditure'.
 

“Because that's the other element – the cost of living is obviously increasing and for people going into an office every single day is a cost they want to reduce.”
 

Businesses are becoming more aware of the hybrid working model and are either providing employees with a work-life balance or are outsourcing VA support to assist their team through this.
 

On the other hand, O’Flaherty says she is seeing more women leaving traditional office-based roles and are opting for a more flexible arrangement in the VA sector.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Good Line NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
The Conversation: Climate Extremes Make NZ’s Supply Chains Vulnerable

Over the decades, NZ has centralised its food system and increased the risk that a single regional event could reverberate nationally, but it’s not too late to diversify and increase resilience across our food supply system. More


QV: Rapidly Rising Building Costs Have Slowed In 2023

The average cost of building a home in New Zealand’s main centres is up 9.5% annually, but price rises have slowed markedly compared to a 20.9% annual increase at the same time last year and an 11.3% annual increase to December 2023. More


AGB Stone: Bans High-Silica Stone In Fight Against Silicosis

NZ’s largest national stone benchtop fabricator has announced today it's banning engineered stone that contains more than 40% silica as part of its ongoing efforts in the fight against silicosis and calls on industry to follow suit. More

Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis In With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More


NZ Banking Association: Banks Launch New Hubs In Regional Trial

Three new regional banking hubs in Waimate, Whangamatā, & Ōpōtiki will open from this week as part of the latest phase of the regional banking hub trial led by the country’s six biggest retail banks. The Waimate hub will open its doors this Friday, with the remaining hubs opening over the next four weeks. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 