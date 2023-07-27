Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Talent ID Expands To The Hawkes Bay Region

Thursday, 27 July 2023, 9:23 am
Press Release: Talent ID

Bay of Plenty recruitment and human resources agency, Talent ID, is expanding into Hawkes Bay to meet increasing employment opportunities, driven by the region’s cyclone recovery.

Talend ID’s Hawkes Bay expansion is a collaboration between consultants already working in the human resource space in Hawkes Bay and business consultants in the Bay of Plenty.

Talent ID Recruitment Director, Kellie Hamlett says she has always had a connection to the Hawkes Bay, so when she was approached to open a branch with fellow business partners, she jumped at the opportunity.

“It’s something I’ve always considered, my mother is from the Hawkes Bay and I spent many holidays there with my grandmother. When I was approached to expand, it seemed like a natural step.”

With Hawkes Bay’s cyclone recovery driving employment opportunities, it is the ideal time to bring their expertise to the region, Hamlett says.

“We considered whether the cyclone might put a hold on things, but as my business partners reminded me, the talent shortage won't just go away because of the cyclone, in fact, our assistance is probably needed even more.

“Naturally, we chose to launch under the established Talent ID brand. With 16 years of business and knowledge behind it, the brand already has an established reputation in the Bay of Plenty and we are looking forward to expanding on that.”

Hamlett says time will tell what people are needing the most, and they will adapt to meet the needs of their clients in the region.

She says there is still high demand for quality staff in temporary and permanent roles in both the Bay of Plenty and Hawkes Bay regions.

“The current market is showing a strong demand for staff, accompanied by candidate shortages in all sectors, and it’s going to take a long time to rebalance.”

“We've also seen an increase in temporary roles, which may be because businesses are adapting a little bit of caution around what the second half of this year will bring, or could just be a gap that needs filling because of increased workloads.”

A recent Rotorua Business Pulse survey found that 61 per cent of respondents were either very or extremely concerned about finding skilled staff, with 17 per cent listing it as the number one concern.

“If we see more of a downturn in the economy, that might loosen things up. At the moment we are seeing candidates willing to move into new roles, but it's not through redundancies.”

Hamlett says they are currently operating in Hawkes Bay out of a co-working space, called Bad Company.

“It’s a great place to be with break-out rooms, private spaces for interviews, along with being centrally located. We will base ourselves here for a few months and then potentially move into a building down the road when its renovations are complete.”

Talent ID is a recruitment and human resources agency that was established in Rotorua in 2007. Since then it has grown to service the wider Bay of Plenty region and has now expanded to the Hawkes Bay, providing expert advice across the North Island and beyond.

