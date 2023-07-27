Pead Welcomes Four New Hires To Support Ongoing Growth

Pead, Aotearoa’s full-service communications and PR agency, is delighted to welcome four talented individuals to its growing team; Lou Bruschini, Beth Clemens, Jack Spence and Simon Wells.

These new hires bring diverse skill sets, fresh ideas and a passion for delivering exceptional results for clients.

Sarah Munnik, Partner at Pead remarks: “We are over the moon to have such great talent join the agency who all bring a unique set of skills to team.

“Lou and Jack will be joining our fast-paced consumer team, delivering integrated communications campaigns across a range of FMCG, lifestyle and luxury brands. While, Simon and Beth are joining our expanding corporate team and will be working across a range of publicly listed, sustainability and technology clients.”

Lou, originally from Argentina, completed her communications degree majoring in public relations from Universidad Argentina de la Empresa and now calls Aotearoa home. Along with more than four years’ overseas experience, she has spent almost two years excelling in the local industry. She now adds value to accounts such as My Food Bag, Anchor and About Face in her role as account manager.

Beth recently graduated with distinction from AUT with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in creative writing. Having interned at Pead, she has now joined the team as an account executive on the corporate team. With her writing featured in publications such as The Spinoff, The Art Paper and Pantograph Punch, she looks forward to continuing her writing alongside her mahi at Pead as an account executive.

Jack, a born and bred Dunedinite, relocated to the North Island in pursuit of a career in film at the beginning of 2022. With a Bachelor of Arts majoring in media, film & communication studies, he has gained invaluable experience from his roles at Universal Pictures and Studiocanal where he helped launch titles such as John Wick: Chapter 4, Elvis, and Minions: The Rise of Gru. While he remains passionate about film, his newfound love of publicity has led him to Pead where he takes on the role of account manager across a range of consumer clients such as Best Foods, RestoreMe and One New Zealand.

Simon is currently completing his Bachelor of Communications at AUT, double majoring in Public Relations as well as Advertising and Brand Creativity. Combining his interpersonal skills and love of creativity, Simon has all the ingredients it takes to be a great PR consultant and joins the team as an account executive.

Pead is known for its creative PR ideas, strategic thinking and digital insights as well as for delivering exceptional work for both consumer and corporate clients. These new hires further demonstrate the agency’s growth across the business and its ability to attract Aotearoa’s top talent.

“We’ve spent the past 22 years delivering outstanding results for clients and helping our team to build careers. We’re excited to welcome Lou, Beth, Jack and Simon to the team, and can’t wait to see them flourish,” concludes Munnik.

© Scoop Media

