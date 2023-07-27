2023 Newmarket Business Awards Finalists Announced
Newmarket is gearing up to celebrate the best from across its precinct - with bars, cafes, accountants, fashion designers, banks and fitness centres and more among the finalists announced today for the 2023 Newmarket Business Awards.
The rigorous judging process whittled down entries to an elite group of finalists across 14 categories. The 2023 awards look to be the most competitive in the awards 11 year history.
The independent judging panel, includes some of New Zealand’s most prominent business leaders and influencers. Among the line-up is Simon Bridges (Auckland Chamber of Commerce), Stewart Sherriff (Former CEO 2degrees), Anthony Hoy Fong (Celebrity Chef), Cameron Bagrie (Bagrie Economics), Kelly Bennett (One Plus One), Koro Dickinson (Poutama Trust), Elena Kim (PWC), Michelle Vogt (Mint Consulting), Wynnis Armour (Armour Consulting), and four expert mystery shopper judges.
Sponsor judges include Jonny Highton from Auckland MINI Garage and Jacqui Hourigan from Q Mastercard®, as well as a panel from Rotary Newmarket for Young Business Person of the Year.
Newmarket Business Association’s CEO, Mark Knoff-Thomas, says “Once again a superb range of businesses from across Newmarket have demonstrated business excellence. As we move away from the challenges of COVID, it’s good to see our brands hitting their stride once again. Newmarket has some of the best of the best - locally, nationally and internationally. We look forward to celebrating with all the finalists and winners on August 25th - a night for Newmarket to stand proud.”
The category winners, as well as the People’s Choice, Newmarket Legend Award, and the Supreme Winner, will be announced at the awards evening to be held at Cordis on Friday 25th August 2023.
The awards are proudly sponsored by Auckland MINI Garage and Q Mastercard®.
Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year – Sponsored by Q Mastercard®
Chorus
Heartland Bank
BFT Newmarket
Most Sustainable Business of the Year – Sponsored by Spaces
BLUNT
Deadly Ponies
Dove Hospice Shop
Kowtow
Best Use of Social Media – Sponsored by Spark Business Hub Waitakere
BetterCo Advisory & Accounting
Burger Burger
Drop Out Store
flo & frankie
Luna Bakehouse
Innovation of the Year – Sponsored by Awhi
AMLHUB
BLUNT x Karen Walker
Industry Training Auckland
Yu Mei
Best Small / Medium Business of the Year – Sponsored by ATPI Corporate Travel
AMLHUB
EmbroidMe Newmarket
Moxx Brands
nim Creative
Off Broadway Motel
Best Medium / Large Business of the Year – Sponsored by Multi-Media Systems
BetterCo Advisory & Accounting
BLUNT
Heartland Bank
The Olympic Pools and Fitness Centre
Employer of the Year – Sponsored by ANZ
AMLHUB
flo & frankie
RUBY
Scarpa
taylor
Best Customer Experience – Sponsored by Recognise & Reward
Deadly Ponies
Dental Artistry Group
EmbroidMe Newmarket
Plumbline
taylor
Cafe of the Year – Sponsored by Naked Malt
Bambina Newmarket Café
Café L'affare
Gateau House
Luna Bakehouse
Newbie Cafe
Restaurant of the Year – Sponsored by The Macallan
Ajisen Ramen Restaurant
Inca Ceviche & Woodfired Grill
Khao San Eatery
V.T. Station
New York Grill
Night Time Venue of the Year – Sponsored by Newmarket Business Association
Events Cinema - Boutique
Ground Zero
Sardine
The Lumsden Freehouse
Timezone Newmarket
Young Business Person of the Year – Sponsored by Rotary Newmarket
Ben Mune – Ascend Financial
Grant Elliott – Drop Out Store
Kyo Shen – Eden Noodles
Vinay Iswar – BetterCo Advisory & Accounting
International Retailer of the Year – Sponsored by Westfield Newmarket
Deadly Ponies
Golden Goose
Moncler
Lululemon
Retailer of the Year – Sponsored by SBM Legal
BIRKENSTOCK Newmarket
Elle & Riley Cashmere
Partridge Jewellers
Scarpa
taylor