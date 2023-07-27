2023 Newmarket Business Awards Finalists Announced

Newmarket is gearing up to celebrate the best from across its precinct - with bars, cafes, accountants, fashion designers, banks and fitness centres and more among the finalists announced today for the 2023 Newmarket Business Awards.

The rigorous judging process whittled down entries to an elite group of finalists across 14 categories. The 2023 awards look to be the most competitive in the awards 11 year history.

The independent judging panel, includes some of New Zealand’s most prominent business leaders and influencers. Among the line-up is Simon Bridges (Auckland Chamber of Commerce), Stewart Sherriff (Former CEO 2degrees), Anthony Hoy Fong (Celebrity Chef), Cameron Bagrie (Bagrie Economics), Kelly Bennett (One Plus One), Koro Dickinson (Poutama Trust), Elena Kim (PWC), Michelle Vogt (Mint Consulting), Wynnis Armour (Armour Consulting), and four expert mystery shopper judges.

Sponsor judges include Jonny Highton from Auckland MINI Garage and Jacqui Hourigan from Q Mastercard®, as well as a panel from Rotary Newmarket for Young Business Person of the Year.

Newmarket Business Association’s CEO, Mark Knoff-Thomas, says “Once again a superb range of businesses from across Newmarket have demonstrated business excellence. As we move away from the challenges of COVID, it’s good to see our brands hitting their stride once again. Newmarket has some of the best of the best - locally, nationally and internationally. We look forward to celebrating with all the finalists and winners on August 25th - a night for Newmarket to stand proud.”

The category winners, as well as the People’s Choice, Newmarket Legend Award, and the Supreme Winner, will be announced at the awards evening to be held at Cordis on Friday 25th August 2023.

The awards are proudly sponsored by Auckland MINI Garage and Q Mastercard®.

Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year – Sponsored by Q Mastercard®

Chorus

Heartland Bank

BFT Newmarket

Most Sustainable Business of the Year – Sponsored by Spaces

BLUNT

Deadly Ponies

Dove Hospice Shop

Kowtow

Best Use of Social Media – Sponsored by Spark Business Hub Waitakere

BetterCo Advisory & Accounting

Burger Burger

Drop Out Store

flo & frankie

Luna Bakehouse

Innovation of the Year – Sponsored by Awhi

AMLHUB

BLUNT x Karen Walker

Industry Training Auckland

Yu Mei

Best Small / Medium Business of the Year – Sponsored by ATPI Corporate Travel

AMLHUB

EmbroidMe Newmarket

Moxx Brands

nim Creative

Off Broadway Motel

Best Medium / Large Business of the Year – Sponsored by Multi-Media Systems

BetterCo Advisory & Accounting

BLUNT

Heartland Bank

The Olympic Pools and Fitness Centre

Employer of the Year – Sponsored by ANZ

AMLHUB

flo & frankie

RUBY

Scarpa

taylor

Best Customer Experience – Sponsored by Recognise & Reward

Deadly Ponies

Dental Artistry Group

EmbroidMe Newmarket

Plumbline

taylor

Cafe of the Year – Sponsored by Naked Malt

Bambina Newmarket Café

Café L'affare

Gateau House

Luna Bakehouse

Newbie Cafe

Restaurant of the Year – Sponsored by The Macallan

Ajisen Ramen Restaurant

Inca Ceviche & Woodfired Grill

Khao San Eatery

V.T. Station

New York Grill

Night Time Venue of the Year – Sponsored by Newmarket Business Association

Events Cinema - Boutique

Ground Zero

Sardine

The Lumsden Freehouse

Timezone Newmarket

Young Business Person of the Year – Sponsored by Rotary Newmarket

Ben Mune – Ascend Financial

Grant Elliott – Drop Out Store

Kyo Shen – Eden Noodles

Vinay Iswar – BetterCo Advisory & Accounting

International Retailer of the Year – Sponsored by Westfield Newmarket

Deadly Ponies

Golden Goose

Moncler

Lululemon

Retailer of the Year – Sponsored by SBM Legal

BIRKENSTOCK Newmarket

Elle & Riley Cashmere

Partridge Jewellers

Scarpa

taylor

