NZ Defence Force Selects Become Wealth To Provide Financial Advice And Education Contract

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) and Become Wealth Limited are excited to announce they have inked a multi-year agreement to continue to provide financial advice and education services to NZDF personnel.

Become Wealth won a tender process some years ago, so this agreement consolidates a near decade-long partnership between these organisations. This contract signifies Become Wealth’s continued commitment to supporting military personnel and their families by offering comprehensive and tailored financial solutions.

This new agreement reflects the recent changes to financial services legislation and the evolving needs of the NZDF and its members. Also party to the agreement is Mercer (NZ), the manager of the schemes.

Under this agreement, Become Wealth will provide investment advice, financial planning, and education to military personnel (past and present) and their families, empowering them to make informed decisions about their financial well-being. This includes individual advice on the NZDF savings schemes, with total schemes funds under management (FUM) over $600 million, reflecting the trust and confidence placed in Become Wealth’s capabilities.

"We are honoured to have been selected as the trusted partner to assist the individual members of the military in achieving their financial goals," said Joseph Darby, CEO at Become Wealth. "At Become Wealth, we understand the unique challenges faced by military families, and we are dedicated to providing them with the tools and knowledge necessary to build a great financial future."

Darby also said, "Nearly all the wins our financial advisers secure for clients are confidential, so we're delighted to be able to discuss this publicly."

As part of the financial advice services, Become Wealth will offer a wide range of comprehensive solutions tailored to the specific needs and circumstances of military personnel. This includes assistance with investment strategies, retirement planning, mortgage advice (‘mortgage broking’), investment guidance, and insurance analysis. The company's team of experienced financial advisers will work closely with military personnel, former-military, and their families, to develop personalised plans, considering their unique circumstances, financial goals, and aspirations.

Moreover, Become Wealth recognises the importance of financial literacy and empowerment. In addition to one-on-one services, the company will provide general material on various financial topics, including at presentations and events, ensuring that military personnel have access to the knowledge and resources necessary to make sound financial decisions both during their military service and beyond.

With this contract, Become Wealth reinforces its position as a trusted partner in financial advice services, expanding its reach to support the men and women who serve in the military. The company's unwavering commitment to professionalism, integrity, and exceptional service has been key to securing this prestigious government contract.

Onlookers and the industry are eagerly awaiting the next news from Become Wealth.

Become Wealth is a nationwide provider of diversified financial advice and investment management services, dedicated to empowering New Zealanders to become wealthy. Headquartered in Auckland with a major presence in Christchurch and serving Kiwi’s with services such as mortgage broking, financial planning, insurances, and a range of investment solutions. Become Wealth is dual-licensed as a Discretionary Investment Management Service (DIMS) provider, and as a Financial Advice Provider (FAP). Become Wealth is 100% NZ-owned, and unlike many major financial advice providers, has no product provider control or ownership. Become Wealth was founded in 2012 as Milestone Direct and has been formally contracted by major NZX- and ASX-listed companies to assist their staff with individual financial choices as well as direct-to-individual services.

