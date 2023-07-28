Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lyttelton Community Meeting Scheduled Ahead Of Cruise Season 23/24

Friday, 28 July 2023, 2:59 pm
Press Release: Christchurch NZ

Last summer after an 11-year hiatus, large cruise ships returned to Lyttelton Port. This was a significant milestone for Ōtautahi Christchurch, with almost 125,850 visitors docking on the new purpose-built Lyttelton terminal between October 2022 and April 2023.

As the second cruise season nears for the new terminal, the Banks Peninsula Community Board is hosting a meeting to listen to and engage with the local Lyttelton community about the impact of the cruise season and their aspirations for the season ahead. Key city agencies including Lyttelton Port Company, Environment Canterbury, ChristchurchNZ, Christchurch City Council and the NZ Cruise Association will be present and invitations will also be extended to local elected members and MBIE.

Lyn Leslie, Te Pātaka o Rākaihautū Banks Peninsula Community Board Chair says, “This meeting offers a chance to listen to the local Lyttelton community and understand their views and concerns. It’s important to hear from the wider community so we can gain a collective understanding of a range of views. We want to make sure everyone is heard.”

A range of possible solutions to some of the core issues for the Lyttelton community will be explored in the meeting including potential approaches to public transport congestion.

The meeting will be led by an independent facilitator, held at 7pm on Tuesday 8 August at The Loons (16 Canterbury Street).

Key economic findings from 22/23 season: 

During the cruise season October 2022 - March 2023, Lyttelton received a total of 73 cruise ships. This was an increase of 356% or 57 cruises when compared to the pre-covid period October-March 2019, when Lyttleton did not yet have the new berth that accommodates large cruise ships.

Visitor spending while cruise ships were in port exhibited a strong upward trend, showing a direct correlation between cruise visitation and visitor spend. Overall Electronic Card Transactions (ECT) visitor spend in Lyttelton during October-March 2023 period was $3.1m. This was an increase of 81% or $1.4m when compared to October-March 2019. This indicates a strong positive economic impact resulting from the influx of cruise passengers.

Data from January and February shows that the spending on cruise days was notably higher than on non-cruise days. On cruise days the average visitor ECT spend was $28,246 in January and $34,594 in February, while non-cruise days recorded roughly $17,735 in January and $17,732 in February respectively.

The ECT spending increased further in March 2023, with cruise days experiencing a significant average ECT spend of about $48,322, and non-cruise days seeing an average ECT spend of around $19,166.

Looking ahead to the upcoming season, there are currently 86 ships scheduled for Lyttelton, compared to the 73 that docked during the October – April 2023 season.

Loren Heaphy, ChristchurchNZ General Manager of Destination and Attraction says, “Cruise is a unique sector within the visitor economy in that there are numerous agencies responsible for various aspects of the system. The volume of visitors who arrive in a destination on a cruise ship can have both positive and negative impacts for the community and the economy. We recognise this and are committed to working alongside the industry on the season ahead in a cohesive, considered and collaborative way. This community meeting is a great starting point to ensure the various agencies are mitigating the impact of cruise and enhancing positive outcomes for the Lyttelton community.”

New Zealand Cruise Association chief executive Jacqui Lloyd said the industry welcomed the opportunity to work with the community and collaborate with other agencies to ease the pressure the influx of passengers created. “The cruise industry is pleased to be included in the discussion and collaboration to ensure that all visitors are seen as good guests, are respectful of the local community and that the presence of passengers adds to the vibrancy of the city,” Lloyd said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Christchurch NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
The Conversation: Climate Extremes Make NZ’s Supply Chains Vulnerable

Over the decades, NZ has centralised its food system and increased the risk that a single regional event could reverberate nationally, but it’s not too late to diversify and increase resilience across our food supply system. More


QV: Rapidly Rising Building Costs Have Slowed In 2023

The average cost of building a home in New Zealand’s main centres is up 9.5% annually, but price rises have slowed markedly compared to a 20.9% annual increase at the same time last year and an 11.3% annual increase to December 2023. More


AGB Stone: Bans High-Silica Stone In Fight Against Silicosis

NZ’s largest national stone benchtop fabricator has announced today it's banning engineered stone that contains more than 40% silica as part of its ongoing efforts in the fight against silicosis and calls on industry to follow suit. More

Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis In With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More


NZ Banking Association: Banks Launch New Hubs In Regional Trial

Three new regional banking hubs in Waimate, Whangamatā, & Ōpōtiki will open from this week as part of the latest phase of the regional banking hub trial led by the country’s six biggest retail banks. The Waimate hub will open its doors this Friday, with the remaining hubs opening over the next four weeks. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 