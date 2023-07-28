Recall Of Kiwigarden Greek Style Yoghurt Drops & Whole Blueberries

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) is supporting Kiwigarden brand in its recall of specific batches of Greek Style Yoghurt Drops & Whole Blueberries due to the size of blueberry pieces, which could pose a choking hazard for children.

NZFS Deputy Director-General Vincent Arbuckle said the size of some of the blueberry pieces could make them unsafe for children.

“There has been one report of choking involving a child that we are looking into. We understand the child has recovered and Kiwigarden is recalling specific batches of the affected product to prevent any further incidents of choking,” Mr Arbuckle said.

The affected product is sold at selected retail outlets and supermarkets throughout New Zealand.

Mr Arbuckle said the product was being removed from stores, and people who had it at home should return it to their place of purchase for a refund or throw it out.

“We’ll look into this more with the food manufacturer, but in the meantime it’s a good reminder that it’s always good practice for parents to double check the size of any food they are feeding to a child is appropriate,” Mr Arbuckle said.

For information on product details and affected batches please see the New Zealand Food Safety recall page: https://www.mpi.govt.nz/food-safety-home/food-recalls-and-complaints/recalled-food-products/kiwigarden-brand-greek-style-yoghurt-drops-and-whole-blueberries/

