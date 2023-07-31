Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

First Stage Of Consultation On Deposit Takers Act Implementation Launches

Monday, 31 July 2023, 11:54 am
Press Release: Reserve Bank

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua has released its first consultation material on implementing the recently enacted Deposit Takers Act 2023 (the Act), with proposals for the Proportionality Framework and for levies to fund the Depositor Compensation Scheme (DCS).

The Deposit Takers Act modernises our regulatory framework to help ensure the safety and soundness of deposit takers in New Zealand.

This is a significant work programme for the Reserve Bank, including the development of new prudential standards, regulations, supervisory, enforcement and resolution practices, and work to stand up the new Depositor Compensation Scheme by late 2024. The new legislation is expected to be fully in force around 2028.

This multi-year work programme is starting with public consultation on:

  • A Proportionality Framework; and
  • Depositor Compensation Scheme Levies (both led by Reserve Bank); and
  • The Statement of Funding Approach (led by Treasury).

As the funding approach and levy framework for the Depositor Compensation Scheme are related matters, the Treasury and Reserve Bank will share submissions from each consultation. People who wish to make submissions on both the Treasury’s Statement of Funding Approach consultation paper and the Reserve Bank’s levy framework consultation paper can choose to send both submissions to either agency.

“To assist with the next phase of implementation, the Reserve Bank and Treasury are engaging with the industry to inform our policy development and implementation of the new regime,” Director of Prudential Policy Kate Le Quesne says.

What is the Proportionality Framework?

Taking a proportionate approach to regulation means balancing its costs and benefits for deposit takers and the New Zealand public. The Deposit Takers Act requires the Reserve Bank to prepare a proportionality framework setting out how the Reserve Bank takes a proportionate approach when developing standards under the Act. In the framework, the Reserve Bank considers various factors such as the size and nature of business of different deposit takers.

The Reserve Bank is consulting on its proposed proportionality framework before finalising it by March 2024.

What are Depositor Compensation Scheme Levies?

The legislation introduces a new Depositor Compensation Scheme so depositors can have confidence that their deposits, in the event of a deposit taker failure, are eligible for compensation up to $100,000 per depositor, per institution.

This Depositor Compensation Scheme will be funded by an industry levy set by the Minister of Finance and will be prioritised ahead of the rest of the legislation coming into effect, with the Scheme intended to commence by late 2024.

The consultation documents and details on how to make a submission, from 31 July 2023 until 25 September 2023, are available here:

More information

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Reserve Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Worldvision: The Hidden Cost Of Beauty

A new report The High Price of Beauty reveals the dark reality behind glossy cosmetics, with many likely to contain ingredients gathered by children working in mines & farms in low-income countries. While beauty products may be 'cruelty free' in that they are not tested on animals, they are likely to include ingredients procured using child labour. More


OfficeMax: Habitual Purchasing Hindering Sustainability

Stocking up on office supplies is just part of everyday business for thousands of admins, office managers, and business owners, but habitual purchasing could be hindering sustainability progress. More


Degrowth Aotearoa: The Word To Hate & Then Accept

Those who have been active in climate protests often suddenly realise you can’t easily reduce emissions in a growing economy. Our members come together from concern about planned obsolescence, fast fashion, overpackaged food, aviation, too many cows, and too many cars. More

The Conversation: Climate Extremes Make NZ’s Supply Chains Vulnerable

Over the decades, NZ has centralised its food system and increased the risk that a single regional event could reverberate nationally, but it’s not too late to diversify and increase resilience across our food supply system. More


Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 