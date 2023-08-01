Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Xuba Operations With Advantage

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 10:27 am
Press Release: Advantage

Hamilton-headquartered managed services provider Xuba knows all about the smartest way of delivering key support services: you partner with a specialist. With so much resting on security, particularly in the delivery of remote services, the smart people at Xuba have outsourced their managed detection and response requirements to Advantage. As a result, Xuba itself and its clients are assured of heighted security with the AdvantageProtect XDR service enabled by a combination of Netskope and SentinelOne technology, coupled with Advantage’s seasoned security expertise.

Conceived from a shared vision for faster, smarter IT technology coupled with bright spark, cut above the rest IT support service, Xuba believes in ‘quick’ and ‘quality. Passionately committed to doing IT things better, Xuba prides itself on helping its clients sleep at night. That comes down to a clever team with over 20 years in the industry and IT in the blood, the team creates lasting bonds by learning their client’s business and delivering trouble-free enabling services and technologies.

Situation

Xuba managing director Jarrod Dowd says that while his company takes a cheerful approach to the delivery of services for its customers, data security is deadly serious. “We have multiple key customers for which the security requirements are strict and must be maintained to the highest level. Our payoff line is that our clients should sleep well at night and that means having trust in us, in everything we provide. Outsourcing some aspects of the security, quite frankly, means better security and a lower overhead in terms of the specialist people required for the unimpeachable level of data protection we’re after.”

It is, Dowd agrees, the classic outsource model which is the value proposition of a managed services provider like Xuba itself. “Security is a specialised area. Success rests on the right assets and the right people, with the right products and the right technology. When we access that from Advantage, we can focus on what we do best, knowing our customers are protected.”

Advantage | Xuba | MDR - Case Study

Solution

Among the aspects of service provision Dowd and Xuba recognise as highly specialised is Managed Detection and Response. The AdvantageProtect division incorporates NetSkope technology which delivers a Secure Services Edge (SSE), funnelling all remote traffic through a secure gateway, scrutinising it and detecting and preventing threats. The second technological component is SentinelOne Singularity, providing unified prevention, detection, and response. Combined with Advantage’s security professionals, the result is an advanced Managed Detection and Response service, further bolstered by Malware Free Networks provided by the National Cyber Security Centre for enhanced threat intelligence feeds.

The cloud hosted solution is managed out of Advantage’s Palmerston North-based security operations centre (SOC) and is capable of ingesting additional logs from firewalls and other security apparatus, and in so doing moving towards an Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform as a next phase. This streamlines security infrastructure with centralised detection and response, integrating with SSE, and automating incident detection, triage, and investigation.

For Xuba and its clients, all that boils down to one crucial fact: improved protection and faster response to a wider range of threats.

Results

From Dowd’s perspective, ‘it just works, and that’s also the experience his managed services clients enjoy by extension. “Since we’ve moved on to AdvantageProtect, there’s been little need to engage with Advantage itself as they handle everything. That’s great. We’ve seen it keeping viruses and other malware out, and that means the services we’re delivering are secure without any performance degradation.”

He does add that discussions with Advantage prior to and during the rollout of the service established the limitations, advantages, benefits and drawbacks of various vendors and technologies. “Deciding on SentinelOne for endpoint technology was a conscious decision based on extensive research; it delivers better response times and better service for the end customer. And on Netskope, there’s a real and obvious benefit in moving from Virtual Private Network access to a Zero Trust Network Access. It’s fast and seamless, and makes a VPN look outdated, clunky and a bit of a pain.”

In short, Dowd says the partnership with Advantage has given Xuba something of…an advantage. “We’ve got the security we want, based on the market’s leading technologies. This has made a massive difference to workflow for our team, and with a trusted partner and a specialist in security, it’s an awesome relationship which makes our own service delivery better.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Advantage on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Worldvision: The Hidden Cost Of Beauty

A new report The High Price of Beauty reveals the dark reality behind glossy cosmetics, with many likely to contain ingredients gathered by children working in mines & farms in low-income countries. While beauty products may be 'cruelty free' in that they are not tested on animals, they are likely to include ingredients procured using child labour. More


OfficeMax: Habitual Purchasing Hindering Sustainability

Stocking up on office supplies is just part of everyday business for thousands of admins, office managers, and business owners, but habitual purchasing could be hindering sustainability progress. More


Degrowth Aotearoa: The Word To Hate & Then Accept

Those who have been active in climate protests often suddenly realise you can’t easily reduce emissions in a growing economy. Our members come together from concern about planned obsolescence, fast fashion, overpackaged food, aviation, too many cows, and too many cars. More

The Conversation: Climate Extremes Make NZ’s Supply Chains Vulnerable

Over the decades, NZ has centralised its food system and increased the risk that a single regional event could reverberate nationally, but it’s not too late to diversify and increase resilience across our food supply system. More


Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 