Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Transpower Announces 2023 STAR Awards Finalists

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 11:49 am
Press Release: Transpower

Transpower today announced the finalists for the 2023 STAR (Safety Thanks and Recognition) Awards.

Presented every two years, these awards provide the opportunity to reflect and recognise the work of people within the electricity transmission industry who ensure health and safety remains at the forefront of their work.

Transpower Chair Dr Keith Turner said the 20 finalists were selected from more than 40 nominations submitted by Transpower staff, service providers, sub-contractors and engineering consultants who work across the transmission sector.

“The nominations illustrate how the sector comes together to ensure a safe environment for everyone working in it, and members of the public” he said.

The judging panel consists of experts from the sector and health and safety leadership.

Joining Dr Keith Turner to select the finalists were Francois Barton, Chief Executive of the New Zealand Business Leaders’ Health and Safety Forum and Chair of the STAR Awards selection panel, and Peter Berry, Executive Director for the Electricity Engineers’ Association of NZ.

Mr Berry said the panel was impressed by the high quality of submissions across all award categories.

“The nominations include insights into best practice that can be applied across the entire industry,” he said. “We’re looking forward to recognising the approach our finalists take to health and safety over the coming months.”

Mr Barton noted “The selection of finalists illustrates the diversity of health and safety challenges, and the steps that are taken by people to ensure safety always comes first.

“Congratulations to all nominees and our selected finalists.”

A gala awards ceremony announcing the winners will be held at the Auckland War Memorial Museum on Wednesday 11 October.

The 2023 STAR Awards finalists are:

Frontline Leadership:

  • Aaron Maxwell – Downer Ltd
  • Evan McKenzie – Venita Ltd


Future of Safety:

  • Harry Baker – Omexom Ltd
  • Jairao Kadam – Downer Ltd
  • Matt Spence – Ventia Ltd
  • Seff Curle – Northpower Ltd


Hauora Wellbeing:

  • Healthy Minds Programme – Ventia Ltd
  • Incident Resilience Programme - WSP Ltd
  • What’s My Why Programme - Dialog Fitzroy Ltd


Safety Innovation / Safety by Design:

  • Blast Deck - Altitude Resurfacing Ltd
  • Enabling a safe and effective solution for the replacement of urban conductors- Groundline Ltd & Transpower Ltd
  • Ladder anchor system with fall restraint – Northpower Ltd
  • Tower to pole replacements – Lumen Ltd
  • Towing frame for controlled transformer movement – Omexom Ltd


Team Safety:

  • A united team in a time of crisis – Restoring power to the Hawke’s Bay safely – Downer Ltd, Omexom Ltd & Ventia Ltd*
  • Protection and automation improvements – Venita Ltd, Omexom Ltd, Downer Ltd, Northpower Ltd and Transpower Ltd
  • The safety journey of Tower Painting – Cake Commercial Ltd, Altitude Resurfacing Ltd, Dialog Fitzroy Ltd, SRG Global Asset Services NZ Ltd & Northpower Ltd


Thought Leadership:

  • Craig Moore – Ventia Ltd
  • Gene Peters – Omexom Ltd
  • Phillip Armstrong – Omexom Ltd


*This was originally two separate nominations by Venita Ltd, and Downer Ltd & Omexom Ltd. Our judges wanted to recognise how our industry came together and collaborated to restore power to the Hawke’s Bay region following Cyclone Gabrielle, so they have considered the nominations as a shared effort.
 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Transpower on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Worldvision: The Hidden Cost Of Beauty

A new report The High Price of Beauty reveals the dark reality behind glossy cosmetics, with many likely to contain ingredients gathered by children working in mines & farms in low-income countries. While beauty products may be 'cruelty free' in that they are not tested on animals, they are likely to include ingredients procured using child labour. More


OfficeMax: Habitual Purchasing Hindering Sustainability

Stocking up on office supplies is just part of everyday business for thousands of admins, office managers, and business owners, but habitual purchasing could be hindering sustainability progress. More


Degrowth Aotearoa: The Word To Hate & Then Accept

Those who have been active in climate protests often suddenly realise you can’t easily reduce emissions in a growing economy. Our members come together from concern about planned obsolescence, fast fashion, overpackaged food, aviation, too many cows, and too many cars. More

The Conversation: Climate Extremes Make NZ’s Supply Chains Vulnerable

Over the decades, NZ has centralised its food system and increased the risk that a single regional event could reverberate nationally, but it’s not too late to diversify and increase resilience across our food supply system. More


Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 