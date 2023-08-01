Bell Gully Welcomes Julian Brown To The Partnership

Bell Gully is delighted to announce the appointment of Wellington litigation lawyer, Julian Brown, to the partnership.

“We are very pleased to welcome Julian to the partnership. Julian’s appointment reflects the strength of the Wellington litigation and dispute resolution practice and the high regard in which he is held by clients,” comments Bell Gully Partner and Chair, Andrew Petersen.

Julian specialises in complex commercial, regulatory and tax litigation. He has particular expertise in contract disputes arising from M&A transactions, construction projects, insurance and financing arrangements, and disputes relating to directors’ duties, confidential information, insolvency, and tax. He regularly acts for clients on disputes at all levels of the New Zealand court system, and in international arbitrations, mediations and expert determinations.

Prior to joining Bell Gully in May 2022, Julian worked at another large New Zealand firm, and prior to that, practised at Hogan Lovells and Joseph Hage Aaronson in London, where he advised clients in major English commercial litigation, international arbitrations, and tax disputes.

© Scoop Media

