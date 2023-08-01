Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

125,000 Retail Crimes In 2022 Smashes Records, But 2023 Looks Worse

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 1:02 pm
Press Release: Dairy and Business Owners Group

Official Police data shows the retail crime emergency smashed records in 2022 confirming the worst fears of retailers and retail workers that their safety is a low priority.

“The chickens came home to roost in 2022 but 2023 is looking worse,” says Sunny Kaushal, chair of the Dairy and Business Owners Group.

“In 2022, 125,534 offences were reported to Police by retailers. That’s up a massive 61,558 offences on 2021 and just this increase, is more than every retail crime from 2015 and 2016.

“Society is broken when retailers last year reported on average, 14 retail crimes every hour of every day. Is this the best Kiwi society can aspire to 2023?

“No consequences can be seen in 2023 to April. Already, a massive 45,046 offences have been reported to Police by retailers, dwarfing every retail crime reported in 2017. Police in 2023 have attended 1:10 crimes and made 1,041 arrests. That’s just 2.3 per-cent.

“As we keep getting bollards, we know, rank and file police are just as frustrated as we are.

“This crime freight train has been coming down the tracks ever since Police HQ, in 2017, took its foot off retail crime with a new ‘operating model’. It’s like someone turned the law-and-order switch to off.

“In 2022, Police only attended one retail crime out of every nine reported. The median arrest rate in 2022 was a paltry two per-cent. Two per-cent. That’s means 98 per-cent of offenders literally get away robbing us.

“Back in 2015, ‘the good old days,’ there were “just” 27,099 retail crimes but Police got to one in two with 45 per-cent arrested. Active policing worked under the ‘old’ model.

“Our people now struggle with the 111 service with one recently telling us that when they finally got through, Police were prioritising ramraids over burglary. A real concern because many live where they work.

“It’s clear going back to the ‘old’ Police operating model and actively policing retail crime worked to deter offenders and offending. In 2015, there was a 50/50 chance of arrest but in 2023, it’s flipped to a 97.7% chance of getting away with it.

“This is why we need reform to the laws around Citizens’ Arrest and self-defence to give Kiwis the tools to stop rampant disorder. To get the crime genie back into the bottle.

“We’ve put this to Ministers of Police going back to Mr Hipkins because Police data confirms the crime emergency is really a crisis. What we’re doing isn’t working and needs to change fast because 2023 is worse and we don’t want another murder,” Mr Kaushal said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Dairy and Business Owners Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Worldvision: The Hidden Cost Of Beauty

A new report The High Price of Beauty reveals the dark reality behind glossy cosmetics, with many likely to contain ingredients gathered by children working in mines & farms in low-income countries. While beauty products may be 'cruelty free' in that they are not tested on animals, they are likely to include ingredients procured using child labour. More


OfficeMax: Habitual Purchasing Hindering Sustainability

Stocking up on office supplies is just part of everyday business for thousands of admins, office managers, and business owners, but habitual purchasing could be hindering sustainability progress. More


Degrowth Aotearoa: The Word To Hate & Then Accept

Those who have been active in climate protests often suddenly realise you can’t easily reduce emissions in a growing economy. Our members come together from concern about planned obsolescence, fast fashion, overpackaged food, aviation, too many cows, and too many cars. More

The Conversation: Climate Extremes Make NZ’s Supply Chains Vulnerable

Over the decades, NZ has centralised its food system and increased the risk that a single regional event could reverberate nationally, but it’s not too late to diversify and increase resilience across our food supply system. More


Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 