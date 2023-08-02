Fast-track Approval For St Heliers Residential Development

An independent panel has approved consent to subdivide land and construct a housing development on Waimarie Street and Riddell Road, Saint Heliers, Auckland.

Sanctum Projects Limited made the application under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The decision comes 123 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide advice and administrative support for the panel convener, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panels he appoints.

