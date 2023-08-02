Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Consumer Spending Lifts Slightly Over The Holidays But Quickly Returns To The Winter Norm For Retailers

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 4:08 pm
Press Release: Worldline

Consumer spending through Worldline NZ’s payments network lifted a little across New Zealand ahead of the Matariki long weekend, but otherwise Kiwi retailers continued to face tough trading conditions in July.

Consumer spending at Core Retail merchants (excluding Hospitality) in Worldline NZ’s payments network in July 2023 reached just under $2.92B, which is up 4.3% on July 2022, and up 21.6% on the same month in 2019.

Worldline NZ’s Chief Sales Officer, Bruce Proffit, says spending patterns differed due to the various holiday periods during the month of July but the overall result suggests little change in what is now four months of slow spending growth.

“The combination of school holidays and the Matariki public holiday saw spending growth pick up in the second week of the month at Food retailers and Hospitality merchants, but by the last week of the month annual spending growth was back near the average of the previous three months.

“For the record, there was also more Hospitality spending growth in the first week and less in the third week, but this largely reflects the mistiming of the school holiday period between this year – which was weeks one and two – and last year, which was weeks two and three,” says Proffit.

“While it is promising that the petrol price hike early in the month did not temper the overall spending momentum in July, spending amongst non-food merchants remains below year ago levels. Ultimately, this shows trading conditions remain tough for most Kiwi retailers.”

Daily All Cards NZ underlying* spending through Worldline Core Retail merchants for last 4 weeks ending Sunday relative to the same days in 2022 (* Underlying excludes large clients moving to or from Worldline)

Around the regions, the lowest annual growth rates remain in the three largest regions: Auckland (2.6%), Wellington (3.4%) and Canterbury (8.9%). The highest annual growth rate was recorded in West Coast (11.0%).

All Cards NZ underlying* spending through Worldline in July 2023 for Core Retail (excluding Hospitality) merchants 
(* Underlying excludes large clients moving to or from Worldline)

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Worldline on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics: Home Consents Down

The number of new homes consented in the June 2023 quarter was 9,888, down 20% compared to June 2022. There were 4,281 stand-alone houses consented (down 21%) and 5,607 multi-unit homes (down 18%) over the same period. More


Worldvision: The Hidden Cost Of Beauty

A new report The High Price of Beauty reveals the dark reality behind glossy cosmetics, with many likely to contain ingredients gathered by children working in mines & farms in low-income countries. While beauty products may be 'cruelty free' in that they are not tested on animals, they are likely to include ingredients procured using child labour. More


OfficeMax: Habitual Purchasing Hindering Sustainability

Stocking up on office supplies is just part of everyday business for thousands of admins, office managers, and business owners, but habitual purchasing could be hindering sustainability progress. More


The Conversation: Climate Extremes Make NZ’s Supply Chains Vulnerable

Over the decades, NZ has centralised its food system and increased the risk that a single regional event could reverberate nationally, but it’s not too late to diversify and increase resilience across our food supply system. More


Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 