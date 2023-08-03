Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Entries Invited For 2024 Ballance Farm Environment Awards

Thursday, 3 August 2023, 2:56 pm
Press Release: Farm Environment Trust

Farmers and growers across the country are encouraged to enter the Ballance Farm Environment Awards and help continue to grow a healthy future for farming. Run by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust, the awards champion sustainable farming and growing and celebrate good practice and innovation across the primary sector.

NZFET General Manager Sarah Harris invites farmers and growers at any point of their sustainability journey to get involved.

“Being part of the awards programme is a positive way to receive feedback on your business, help identify strengths and learn from others who are passionate about the food and fibre sector.”

Through the BFEA programme, farmers and growers have the opportunity to showcase, benchmark, and improve the sustainability of their operation through a constructive process where agribusiness professionals provide feedback, recommendations, and commendations.

The judges take a holistic approach to the feedback and award allocation process by evaluating the overall farm system including water and soil, climate stewardship, biodiversity, waste management, people and wellbeing, business health, biosecurity and animal care.

After a successful introduction, Harris said the BFEA will again feature the Catchment Group section.

“This section will continue to showcase the great work being done by catchment groups throughout New Zealand, from our high country to the lowlands, uniting our rural and urban communities along the way,” she said.

The Catchment Group Showcase recognises the efforts of a rural community working together to improve water quality in local rivers, streams, lakes and wetlands. The initiative is designed to celebrate the efforts of catchment groups and help inspire other communities with examples of good practice.

The BFEA programme is supported by a range of leading agribusinesses and regional councils throughout the country, many of whom sponsor award categories and provide valuable professional advice and feedback to entrants through the judging process. Though there are some region-specific awards, the main award categories include:

  • Ballance Agri-Nutrients Soil Management Award
  • Bayleys People in Primary Sector Award
  • Beef + Lamb New Zealand Livestock Award
  • DairyNZ Sustainability and Stewardship Award
  • Hill Laboratories Agri-Science Award
  • Rabobank Agri-Business Management Award
  • Norwood Farming Efficiency Award
  • NZ Farm Environment Trust Biodiversity Award
  • NZ Farm Environment Trust Innovation Award

Entries close at the end of October with farm visits taking place in November and December. Regional awards events then take place in March and April 2024, providing a great forum to connect as an industry, share stories and celebrate the great work happening across the primary sector.

The Supreme Winner from each of the eleven regions involved in the awards goes through to be considered for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy at the Trust’s National Showcase at Claudelands in Hamilton on 20 June 2024. The recipients of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy then become 2024’s National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing.

Entries can be made online at nzfeawards.org.nz

