Father’s Day Gift Baskets For Kiwi Dads From Paddock To Pantry

Father's Day, the cherished occasion to honour and celebrate the extraordinary fathers and father figures in our lives, is fast approaching. Paddock To Pantry, your online food shopping destination where quality groceries meets luxury gifting, is proud to present an exquisite selection of thoughtful Father's Day gifts to express love and gratitude to dads everywhere.

Honouring the Roots of Father's Day

Father's Day holds a significant historical legacy that traces back to ancient civilisations, where fathers were revered as symbols of strength and protectors of their families. Throughout history, fathers have been the stalwarts of their households, providing unwavering guidance, love, and support.

The modern-day Father's Day gained momentum in the early 20th century when Sonora Smart Dodd, a devoted daughter, sought to honour her father's selfless devotion in raising her and her siblings single-handedly. Inspired by the idea of Mother's Day, she envisioned a special day to recognize the contributions of fathers and their indispensable role in shaping families and society.

In 1910, the first Father's Day was celebrated in the United States, and after years of advocacy, it was officially established as a national holiday in 1972.

Embracing Father's Day in New Zealand

Since its introduction in the United States in the 1910s, Father's Day has become a cherished celebration worldwide, including right here in New Zealand, where the first Father's Day was celebrated in the 1920s. Father's Day NZ is now observed on the first Sunday of September each year.

Thoughtful Gift Baskets from Paddock To Pantry

Paddock To Pantry is thrilled to offer an exceptional assortment of Father's Day gift baskets, each carefully curated to embody sentiments of love, appreciation, and admiration for dads of all kinds.

The Perfect Pairing – Beer & Snacks!

For the Dads who love to relax an unwind with a cold brew, Paddock To Pantry offers craft beer gift baskets filled with a selection of locally brewed beers and delectable snacks, making Father's Day celebrations even more enjoyable.

Gourmet Delights for Discerning Dads

Surprise dad with handcrafted gourmet gift baskets, brimming with premium treats tailored to satisfy his discerning palate. From exquisite Pinot Noirs to Chocolate Gift Baskets, these gift baskets will delight and pamper dads with a taste for the finer things in life.

The Meat Lovers Dream

For dads who take pride in their BBQ prowess, Paddock To Pantry's Meat & Eat Gift Basket and Butchers Box from The Meat Box offer a selection of premium seasonings, rubs, and cuts that elevate the grilling experience to new heights.

Wholesome Fruit Baskets for Health-Conscious Dads

For health-conscious dads who value nutritious indulgence, Paddock To Pantry presents fresh fruit baskets adorned with an assortment of juicy, ripe fruits and a few delightful treats to sweeten the occasion.

Father's Day Personalised Gift Baskets

Paddock To Pantry understands that every dad is extraordinary and deserves a gift as unique as he is. With the option to personalised gift baskets from a wide array of high-quality products, customers can create personalised presents that perfectly match their dad's preferences.

No matter where dads reside in New Zealand, Paddock To Pantry ensures seamless nationwide delivery, making it easy to celebrate fathers in every corner of the country.

Shop the Father's Day collection at Paddock To Pantry here and make this Father's Day a cherished memory.

About Paddock To Pantry

Paddock To Pantry is your one-stop-shop for exceptional groceries and thoughtful gifts, catering to customers across New Zealand. Based in Karaka, the company's core value lies in nurturing the local community by providing high-quality groceries, fruit baskets and gifts as well as being a community hub. Beyond their local roots, Paddock To Pantry is committed to delivering groceries and gifts nationwide.

