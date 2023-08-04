Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Scapegrace Single Malt Whiskey Wins Top Global Award

Friday, 4 August 2023, 2:45 pm
Press Release: Scapegrace

New Zealand’s Scapegrace Distilling Co is celebrating a major win at the 2023 Global Spirit Whisky Masters.

The prestigious competition was held in London overnight with Scapegrace’s Single Malt Fortitude V Whisky awarded the Master Medal, the highest honour at the awards.

Scapegrace Co-Founder Mark Neal says they’re thrilled to pick up the award.

“To be awarded a Master Medal at the highly acclaimed Global World Whisky Masters is a fantastic achievement for our whole team,” said Neal.

“The New Zealand movement of Single Malt on the world stage is relatively new, so to pick up such an acclaimed accolade amongst the world’s best is a dream come true.”

Fortitude V was recognised by the judges for its “light smoke on the nose and complexity” and “smooth palate with hints of smoke and sweetness”.

Neal says the Fortitude V is a manuka smoked single malt which is aged three years in a virgin French oak cask.

“We are super proud of our unique, distinct manuka style and it really showcases the best of New Zealand by being distilled with water from the Southern Alps and using local manuka in the malting process.

“This is a huge win for our international reputation and again shows that we’re right up there with the best in the world.”

The World Whiskey Masters is recognised as the world's most highly regarded spirits blind-tasting competition.

It wasn’t the only win for Scapegrace at the competition with the brand also picking up a gold medal for its Fortuna VI manuka smoked single malt whiskey, and Silver for Dimension VII its classic blend.

The success continues a proud international award-winning legacy for the Central Otago distillery. In 2018 Scapegrace Gin was voted World’s Best London Dry Gin at the prestigious International Wine & Spirits Competition.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Scapegrace on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics: Home Consents Down

The number of new homes consented in the June 2023 quarter was 9,888, down 20% compared to June 2022. There were 4,281 stand-alone houses consented (down 21%) and 5,607 multi-unit homes (down 18%) over the same period. More


Worldvision: The Hidden Cost Of Beauty

A new report The High Price of Beauty reveals the dark reality behind glossy cosmetics, with many likely to contain ingredients gathered by children working in mines & farms in low-income countries. While beauty products may be 'cruelty free' in that they are not tested on animals, they are likely to include ingredients procured using child labour. More


OfficeMax: Habitual Purchasing Hindering Sustainability

Stocking up on office supplies is just part of everyday business for thousands of admins, office managers, and business owners, but habitual purchasing could be hindering sustainability progress. More


The Conversation: Climate Extremes Make NZ’s Supply Chains Vulnerable

Over the decades, NZ has centralised its food system and increased the risk that a single regional event could reverberate nationally, but it’s not too late to diversify and increase resilience across our food supply system. More


Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 