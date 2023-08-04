Scapegrace Single Malt Whiskey Wins Top Global Award

New Zealand’s Scapegrace Distilling Co is celebrating a major win at the 2023 Global Spirit Whisky Masters.

The prestigious competition was held in London overnight with Scapegrace’s Single Malt Fortitude V Whisky awarded the Master Medal, the highest honour at the awards.

Scapegrace Co-Founder Mark Neal says they’re thrilled to pick up the award.

“To be awarded a Master Medal at the highly acclaimed Global World Whisky Masters is a fantastic achievement for our whole team,” said Neal.

“The New Zealand movement of Single Malt on the world stage is relatively new, so to pick up such an acclaimed accolade amongst the world’s best is a dream come true.”

Fortitude V was recognised by the judges for its “light smoke on the nose and complexity” and “smooth palate with hints of smoke and sweetness”.

Neal says the Fortitude V is a manuka smoked single malt which is aged three years in a virgin French oak cask.

“We are super proud of our unique, distinct manuka style and it really showcases the best of New Zealand by being distilled with water from the Southern Alps and using local manuka in the malting process.

“This is a huge win for our international reputation and again shows that we’re right up there with the best in the world.”

The World Whiskey Masters is recognised as the world's most highly regarded spirits blind-tasting competition.

It wasn’t the only win for Scapegrace at the competition with the brand also picking up a gold medal for its Fortuna VI manuka smoked single malt whiskey, and Silver for Dimension VII its classic blend.

The success continues a proud international award-winning legacy for the Central Otago distillery. In 2018 Scapegrace Gin was voted World’s Best London Dry Gin at the prestigious International Wine & Spirits Competition.

