First Female Maori Director appointed

Cleland Hancox Ltd, Chartered Accountancy and Business Advisory practice with offices in Hamilton and Morrinsville, have announced they have appointed a fourth Director, Sindai Haumaha. Ms Haumaha joins the directorship team alongside Tony Young, Helen Yates and General Manager Leean Bedwell.

“Invitng Sindai to join our directorship team was an easy decision” according to Leean Bedwell. “Sindai embraces learning and has developed herself as a competent and committed accountant and business advisor. She genuinely cares about her clients and ably works with a wide range of businesses.” The Directors at Cleland Hancox work as a team to support their clients and draw on each other’s strengths and expertise to ensure clients get the best advice. “Sindai will be an asset to both our clients and our director team.”

Sindai is an experienced accountant, working with a range of clients including rural businesses and Maori Land Trusts. She holds a Bachelor in Business with an Accounting major, and achieved her Chartered Accountant status in 2019. Last year she was awarded her Public Practice certification.

Sindai attended high school in Putaruru and Pio Pio, the eldest of nine siblings, before studying at tertiary level. “I’d like to think I’ve helped pave the way in our whanau for studying and gaining qualifications,” she says. “Mum has been studying for a Bachelor in Law and Accounting, and it’s been really great to support her.” Most of Sindai’s siblings have been through tertiary study, but she is the first Chartered Accountant in the family.

When she first joined Cleland Hancox in 2008, Sindai worked under founding Director Ray Hancox, now retired, while she studied part-time. When asked why she has remained with the firm, Sindai comments, “The Directors here are people-focused, understand businesses are about livelihoods and families, and constantly embed that thinking into our culture. We invest time and energy in doing our best for our clients.”

