New Guide on Hosting International Students Released for Kiwi Families

MoneyHub, the financial information website, has unveiled a comprehensive guide aimed at helping Kiwi families navigate the prospect of hosting international students.

As the nation witnesses a surge in its international student community with open borders, the guide is a timely resource offering insights, advice, and expert experiences.

The guide covers a broad spectrum of topics, including the benefits and potential challenges of hosting, the legal aspects, potential income, and the costs involved. It also features personal anecdotes from New Zealand families who have embarked on this enriching journey.

"With this guide, we aim to demystify the process and offer a clearer picture of what hosting entails," says Christopher Walsh, MoneyHub's Head of Research. "We believe that hosting international students promotes New Zealand's education sector and offers an invaluable cultural exchange opportunity for Kiwi families."

Highlights of the Guide Include:

An overview of the rewards and challenges involved in hosting.

A deep dive into the legalities surrounding tenancies, private boarding, and hosting.

A detailed analysis of potential income and costs.

Personal experiences and advice from seasoned Kiwi hosts.

"Hosting an international student can be a transformative experience for both the student and the host family," adds Christopher Walsh. "With this guide, we hope to encourage more families to consider this rewarding opportunity."

The guide is available for free and can be accessed here:

Hosting International Students

