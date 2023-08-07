Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Avast Launches Free Cybersecurity Training And Quiz To Help Small Businesses Stay Safe Online

Monday, 7 August 2023, 12:22 pm
Press Release: Avast

Did you know that 60% of adults in New Zealand wish they knew more about how to spot or avoid phishing scams? Education and training are crucial components for SMBs to have a solid cybersecurity defence, especially for employees.

Helping safeguard SMBs’ data, devices, and their people

That’s why Avast just released a new Cybersecurity Training Quiz, available free for small businesses who want to train their employees about online threats. The quiz is currently available with three focus modules:

Data Security

  • What is a Data Security Incident?
  • What is a Data Security Breach?
  • Data Security Best Practices for Business

Identity Management

  • What is Identity Management?
  • Identity Management Best Practices Module
  • Identity Management and Access Control

Social Media Security

  • Social Media Security Best Practices
  • Understanding social media security risks

The quiz is available to any individual or business but is specially targeted at small and medium-sized businesses who want to provide training for all employees without additional investment. Individuals who complete the quiz will receive a confirmation of passing each module. To take the free quiz, click here.

Growing threats for businesses

Online threats to businesses are ever-changing, making true online safety an ongoing journey. Zero-day vulnerabilities and ransomware extortion continue to be some of the most concerning threats to businesses – and are the most well-known – but data from Avast shows that phishing of employees is often the first mode of entry for malicious actors. According to Avast, scams and phishing attacks are a leading threat to SMBs.

“Raising awareness about the many threats to small businesses and educating customers on cybersecurity is a vital part of helping small businesses remain safe and protected,” said Massimo Rapparini, General Manager & Head of SMB at Gen. “We’re proud to use our extensive in-house knowledge to provide this type of training for free through the Avast Cybersecurity Training Quiz.”

Powerful, comprehensive solutions from Avast Business

Avast Business provides enterprise-grade endpoint and network security solutions for small and medium businesses (SMBs) as well as IT service providers and delivers robust integrated security and privacy solutions to make it easy and affordable for businesses to protect complex and evolving network security layers.

To protect against ever-evolving threats to businesses, Avast Business provides a wide array of products and services that are modular and can grow as companies grow. These include Avast Small Office Protection, Essential Business Security, Premium Business Security, Ultimate Business Security, and the Avast Business Hub.

The Avast Cybersecurity Training Quiz and other free resources can be found here.

