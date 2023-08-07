Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Sprig + Fern Tastes Triumph With A Trophy

Monday, 7 August 2023, 1:01 pm
Press Release: Sprig and Fern Brewery

The Sprig + Fern brewing team of Alex Paxton, Tracy Banner and Callum Duncan, being photographed with the Brewery’s awards haul at the Brewer’s Guild NZ Beer Awards.

Sprig + Fern Brewing Co. is reeling from a series of major wins at the Brewers Guild of New Zealand Beer Awards, held in Ōtautahi Christchurch at the weekend.

Lock Bock & Barrel, a limited release traditional bock, won the trophy and sole gold medal for the Best Amber/Dark Lager category – alongside an additional fifteen medals from a range of categories, including Best British Ale, Best Specialty & Experimental, and more.

Tracy Banner, Owner + Master Brewer at Sprig + Fern Brewing Co., accepted the trophy, saying:

“This is something we do well, our dark beers… These guys [the brewing team] are just awesome. Thanks ever so much. We’re thrilled to bits!”

Eight of the award-winning beers are part of Sprig + Fern’s core range of beers, and are available year-round at the fourteen Sprig + Fern and Little Sprig Taverns in Nelson, Tasman, Wellington and Christchurch. The remainder, all current or previous limited release brews, are available in limited quantities either online or in select stores nationwide.

The full list of Sprig + Fern’s award-winning beers:

Amber / Dark Lager

  • BEST IN CLASS – Lock Bock & Barrel
  • GOLD – Lock Bock & Barrel
  • BRONZE – Jumpscare Schwarzbier
  • BRONZE – The G.O.A.T Doppelbock

Amber / Dark Ale

  • BRONZE – Sailor’s Warning Red IPA

British Ale

  • SILVER – Best Bitter
  • SILVER – Broken Axe Scotch Ale

Fruit and Flavoured

  • SILVER – Norty Porter

India Pale Ale

  • BRONZE – Dogtown West Coast IPA

International Pale Ale

  • BRONZE – Nectaron® Pale Ale

Juicy / Hazy

  • BRONZE – Chasing Hazy
  • BRONZE – Summertime Somewhere Hazy

New Zealand Styles

  • SILVER – Headliner ft. NZH-106 NZIPA
  • BRONZE – Fern Lager
  • BRONZE – Shredder

Specialty and Experimental

  • SILVER – Tasman Reserve

Stout and Porter

  • SILVER – Grizzly Porter

