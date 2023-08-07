Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
JCB Launches Second Round Of Red Guahan Shuttle Free Ride Campaign In Guam

Monday, 7 August 2023, 9:01 pm
Press Release: JCN Newswire

JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, and T.P. Micronesia, Inc. (Lam Lam Tours and Transportation), one of the JTB Corp.'s group companies, are launching the second round of "Red Guahan Shuttle Free Ride Campaign" in Guam from August 7th, 2023 to December 6th, 2023.

JCB provides a free ride on the Tumon Shuttle route of the Red Guahan Shuttle that connects Guam's major shopping centers, Micronesia Mall and Guam Premier Outlets, via the hotel district. JCB cardmembers simply present JCB Cards[1] to the driver when they board the bus to get a free ride. JCB decided to launch the second round of the campaign since the one held in early 2023 was very popular with visitors from outside of Guam. This campaign is open for JCB cardmembers only (passengers accompanied by JCB cardmembers are not eligible)[2].

