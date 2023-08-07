Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Waikato Chamber To Host Conference At The Pā

Monday, 7 August 2023, 9:05 pm
Press Release: Waikato Chamber of Commerce

The Waikato Chamber of Commerce is set to host delegates from around New Zealand at the New Zealand Chambers of Commerce Conference, powered by 2degrees, to be held at The Pā at the University of Waikato, in September.

More than 60 delegates from 30 Chambers are expected to attend the conference.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will address delegates at a breakfast on September 7, while leader of the opposition Christopher Luxon will speak at a breakfast on September 8. Members of the Waikato-based Chambers of Commerce will be able to attend the two breakfast sessions.

Hipkins’ and Luxon’s speeches will also be livestreamed on the Waikato Chamber’s Facebook page. Following their speeches, Tauranga Business Chamber CEO Matt Cowley will moderate a session where the delegates debate and agree on a response and outline what business expects from the next government.

Also on the agenda is a panel discussion led by Westpac about the economic outlook for New Zealand business, with a focus on how Chambers can support their small business members in particular.

Waikato Chamber of Commerce CEO Don Good said the conference was a wonderful opportunity to welcome other Chambers from around New Zealand to the Waikato.

“This is the first time in three years the conference has been held so we’re looking forward to welcoming delegates to the region,” CEO Don Good said.

“And we’re very grateful to the University for allowing us to hold the conference at its wonderful new The Pā facility, where we’ll also hold the breakfast functions.”

