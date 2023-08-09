Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Rob Hewett And Will Clarke Elected To Farmlands Board

Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 10:45 am
Press Release: Farmlands

Farmlands shareholders have re-elected their experienced Board Chair and elected a new Director with a strong background and connection to the co-op. Both Directors are committed to being a voice for Farmlands’ core farmer and grower customers and building on the 60-plus year history of the co-op.

Rob Hewett was standing for re-election after retiring by rotation and is joined on the Board by newcomer Will Clarke, who was previously a Farmlands Board Observer in 2020 and 2021.

Rob received the highest number of votes and has been re-elected for a 3-year term, while Will, with the second highest number of votes, will join the Board for a first 3-year term.

Rob and Will were elected from a strong candidate pool of seven candidates for the two available Board positions. The Farmlands Board noted the overall calibre and commitment to the agri-sector from the candidates, resulting in a tightly contested election.

Voting closed on Tuesday 2 August. Following a change in the Farmlands Rules approved by the Shareholders last year, it was the first time the election did not coincide with the annual Farmlands Annual General Meeting. Dr. Warren Parker had announced his intention not to stand for re-election after nearly six years’ service as a Director.

As a Farmlands Board Observer, Will was involved in Audit and Risk Committee meetings and in Farmlands’ 2021 CEO recruitment process, gaining hands-on strategic governance experience while engaging with directors and senior management.

“As a passionate, hands-on dairy and beef farmer from Clinton in South Otago, I’m really looking forward to helping shape a strong and profitable Farmlands. It has been, and will continue to be, an essential part of the success of farmers and growers like me.”

“The sector is facing some challenges right now, like inflation and declining prices, so it’s more important than ever that our farm, orchard and lifestyle supplier has the right product, at the best price, with the best service.”

Will has additional experience within the sheep and arable sectors. He is also a Chartered Accountant, so has a great deal of financial expertise and experience across processes such as financial reporting, budgeting, auditing and tax calculation.

Rob Hewett said that he was grateful that the co-op had demonstrated its confidence in his leadership by voting him in once more.

“I want to thank my fellow shareholders and Board members for placing their trust in me to continue being part of the Farmlands governance team during what is undoubtedly a time of many challenges and much change. It’s a privilege you never take for granted to be part of this Board.”

He was also pleased to see the high quality and diversity of the candidates coming through this year, seeing it as a testament to the strength of the co-op and its ability to attract top-tier talent.

“Through continued dedication to initiatives such as our ‘To The Core’ governance programme, Farmlands has ensured a strong pipeline of talent keeps coming our way into the future,” says Rob.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Farmlands on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
ComCom: Clearance For Microsoft To Buy Activision

The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for Microsoft Corporation to acquire 100% of the common stock of Activision Blizzard. Both companies develop, publish, and distribute video games for personal computer, gaming consoles, and mobile platforms. More


ComCom: Retail Payment System Regulation To Deliver $105M In Business Savings

The Commerce Commission says businesses will save an estimated $105M each year by a reduction in fees to accept Mastercard & Visa payments, savings expected to be sustained and flow through to Kiwis over time. More


Science Media Centre: Scientists Race To Validate Superconductor Claim

South Korean scientists claim to have created a room-temperature superconductor, which could could revolutionise nearly anything that uses electricity or magnets, but many experts are still skeptical. More

Hugh Grant: Why Cybersecurity Guidelines Are Evolving

A decade ago, it was common to find the recommendation that we should change our passwords on a regular basis. Nowadays, this is discouraged. In fact, many cybersecurity recommendations have changed & continue to change. Why is this the case & how can we keep up with the latest recommendations? More


Venkat Raman: Financial Literacy Teaches Young Kiwis Self-Management

A Massey study has found improved financial literacy is enabling young Kiwis to manage money matters with more confidence and less outside. It also found young respondents are achieving greater awareness of financial products such as KiwiSaver and insurance policies in money management. More


Worldvision: The Hidden Cost Of Beauty

A new report The High Price of Beauty reveals the dark reality behind glossy cosmetics, with many likely to contain ingredients gathered by children working in mines & farms in low-income countries. While beauty products may be 'cruelty free' in that they are not tested on animals, they are likely to include ingredients procured using child labour. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 