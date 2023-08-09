Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Gallagher Security Welcomes New Zealand Foreign Minister To South African Head Office

Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 11:36 am
Press Release: Gallagher Security Management Systems

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa.Award-winning security manufacturer Gallagher Security had the distinct honour of hosting the Foreign Minister for New Zealand, Hon. Nanaia Mahuta, during her official visit to South Africa. The meeting took place at Gallagher Security's South African head office in Johannesburg on Thursday, 3rd of August 2023.

As the most established New Zealand business in South Africa, Gallagher Security was able to provide Hon. Nanaia Mahuta with insights into the company's remarkable history in the African region.

Gallagher’s team also shared their ambitious roadmap for future growth, affirming their commitment to strengthening their presence across the African continent, and Chairperson Nomhle Canca shared information about how the South African government’s Black Economic Empowerment policy had assisted the growth of Gallagher’s local business.

Gallagher's Johannesburg office serves as a pivotal hub for the company's operations throughout Africa, showcasing its dedication to providing cutting-edge security solutions to the region.

The meeting between Hon. Nanaia Mahuta and Gallagher was made possible through the strong collaboration between Gallagher and New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE), New Zealand's economic development and trade promotion agency. The mutually beneficial partnership between the two entities has fostered opportunities for growth and innovation in the African security sector.

CEO and Director of Gallagher South Africa, Mike Foley expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to host Hon. Nanaia Mahuta during her visit to South Africa.

"We were thrilled to share a meaningful conversation with Hon. Nanaia Mahuta and to have the chance to showcase the world-class solutions Gallagher has to offer. Our strong relationship with the NZTE further underlines our commitment to strengthening ties between New Zealand and South Africa, as Gallagher continues to be a leading innovator in security technology on the global stage," said Mike.

For more information on Gallagher Security’s integrated security solutions, please visit: https://security.gallagher.com/

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Gallagher Security Management Systems on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
ComCom: Microsoft Cleared To Buy Activision

The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for Microsoft Corporation to acquire 100% of the common stock of Activision Blizzard. Both companies develop, publish, and distribute video games for personal computer, gaming consoles, and mobile platforms. More


ComCom: Retail Payment System Regulation To Deliver $105M In Business Savings

The Commerce Commission says businesses will save an estimated $105M each year by a reduction in fees to accept Mastercard & Visa payments, savings expected to be sustained and flow through to Kiwis over time. More


Science Media Centre: Race To Validate Superconductor Claim

South Korean scientists claim to have created a room-temperature superconductor, which could could revolutionise nearly anything that uses electricity or magnets, but many experts are still skeptical. More

Hugh Grant: Why Cybersecurity Guidelines Are Evolving

A decade ago, it was common to find the recommendation that we should change our passwords on a regular basis. Nowadays, this is discouraged. In fact, many cybersecurity recommendations have changed & continue to change. Why is this the case & how can we keep up with the latest recommendations? More


Venkat Raman: Financial Literacy Teaches Young Kiwis Self-Management

A Massey study has found improved financial literacy is enabling young Kiwis to manage money matters with more confidence and less outside. It also found young respondents are achieving greater awareness of financial products such as KiwiSaver and insurance policies in money management. More


Worldvision: The Hidden Cost Of Beauty

A new report The High Price of Beauty reveals the dark reality behind glossy cosmetics, with many likely to contain ingredients gathered by children working in mines & farms in low-income countries. While beauty products may be 'cruelty free' in that they are not tested on animals, they are likely to include ingredients procured using child labour. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 