Gallagher Security Welcomes New Zealand Foreign Minister To South African Head Office

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa.Award-winning security manufacturer Gallagher Security had the distinct honour of hosting the Foreign Minister for New Zealand, Hon. Nanaia Mahuta, during her official visit to South Africa. The meeting took place at Gallagher Security's South African head office in Johannesburg on Thursday, 3rd of August 2023.

As the most established New Zealand business in South Africa, Gallagher Security was able to provide Hon. Nanaia Mahuta with insights into the company's remarkable history in the African region.

Gallagher’s team also shared their ambitious roadmap for future growth, affirming their commitment to strengthening their presence across the African continent, and Chairperson Nomhle Canca shared information about how the South African government’s Black Economic Empowerment policy had assisted the growth of Gallagher’s local business.

Gallagher's Johannesburg office serves as a pivotal hub for the company's operations throughout Africa, showcasing its dedication to providing cutting-edge security solutions to the region.

The meeting between Hon. Nanaia Mahuta and Gallagher was made possible through the strong collaboration between Gallagher and New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE), New Zealand's economic development and trade promotion agency. The mutually beneficial partnership between the two entities has fostered opportunities for growth and innovation in the African security sector.

CEO and Director of Gallagher South Africa, Mike Foley expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to host Hon. Nanaia Mahuta during her visit to South Africa.

"We were thrilled to share a meaningful conversation with Hon. Nanaia Mahuta and to have the chance to showcase the world-class solutions Gallagher has to offer. Our strong relationship with the NZTE further underlines our commitment to strengthening ties between New Zealand and South Africa, as Gallagher continues to be a leading innovator in security technology on the global stage," said Mike.

For more information on Gallagher Security’s integrated security solutions, please visit: https://security.gallagher.com/

