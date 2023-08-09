Fishing Industry Wants To Help The Hauraki Gulf, But Needs Detail On Trawl Restrictions

Responding to Government announcements today about the Hauraki Gulf, Seafood New Zealand says commercial fishers are keen to play their part to help restore the health of the Hauraki Gulf.

To be successful, management measures are also needed to stop invasive species like Caulerpa, and to limit run-off and pollution. With few details available about the extent of bottom trawling restrictions and a wider range of interventions it’s too early to say whether it believes the Government’s plan will work.

Chief Executive Jeremy Helson says “bottom trawling is already restricted over large parts of the Gulf and the Government plans to put legislation to the House before it rises for the election, putting place measures for Gulf protection. We are pleased to see action but keen to learn the missing details – where will trawling be allowed?

“It’s important to recognise just how limited the trawling footprint already is. We are always seeking to improve our practices and we have been doing just that over many years, mostly quietly and in the background.

“We are keen to continue to work with tangata whenua, conservation groups, recreational fishers and the regulator to improve the health of the Gulf and to hold ourselves to account – continuously improving our practices while ensuring we can still provide fresh fish for the people of Auckland and beyond. We hope there will be true consultation on where the new restrictions are.”

Dr Helson says Seafood New Zealand is also pleased to hear other threats to the health of the Gulf being taken seriously. “It is good to hear the growing levels of concern about invasive seaweeds and runoff. Our fishers see the impacts of these things close up. Our lives and livelihoods are tied to the health of the Gulf. The Ministers at today’s announcement acknowledged its importance as a food source. Protecting the health of the Gulf is vital and we care deeply about it. We look forward to learning more about next steps.”

