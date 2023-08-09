Mitsubishi Unveils The New Triton- A Game-Changer In The Ute Market

The Mitsubishi Triton range stands as one of the most popular utes in New Zealand, so it comes as no surprise that there is a huge amount of anticipation surrounding the latest iteration. The wait is coming to an end with the unveiling of the 2024 Mitsubishi Triton, a cutting-edge vehicle that is set to redefine the ute market with its state-of-the-art features, unrivalled performance, and improved safety provisions.

The Most Advanced 4WD System in a Triton Yet

The new Triton exhibits Mitsubishi's commitment to continuous innovation, with the vehicle boasting an array of updates and enhancements. Mitsubishi's 4WD systems, Easy Select, and Super Select 4WD-II, have undergone significant improvements, offering drivers superior control and stability in a diverse range of driving conditions. The latter now includes an Active Yaw Control feature for enhanced cornering, underscoring the brand's commitment to both performance and safety. Coupled with the redesigned ladder-frame chassis, providing additional strength and paired with a lighter Triton body, the 2024 Triton is set to provide a powerful workhorse of a ute with an incredible driving experience.

Making Your Safety a Priority

The Triton's safety provisions have been revamped to ensure maximum protection for both drivers and passengers. Adaptive Cruise Control, which maintains a preset distance between vehicles by mirroring the acceleration, deceleration, and stopping of the vehicle ahead, is one of the key additions to the new model. Existing safety systems such as Forward Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Warning with Lane Change Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert have also been upgraded, delivering comprehensive safety coverage on the road.

Show Stopper: The 2024 Triton's New Look

The all-new Triton's exterior showcases the fusion of agility and Mitsubishi Motors' contemporary design. Its imposing presence embodies the power and toughness expected of this popular ute line-up. The iconic Dynamic Shield design concept takes centre stage, complemented by a robust front grille and fenders, and highlighted with L-shaped LED running lights. The Triton's sturdy presence is accentuated by solid body surfaces contrasting with overhanging fender panels, reminiscent of the spacious cargo bay and T-shaped tail lights.

Inside, the 2024 Mitsubishi Triton features a revamped interior that reflects Mitsubishi Motors' innovative spirit. The "Horizontal Axis" concept creates a driver-centric layout, emphasising the vehicle's dynamics. Geometric shapes and metallic elements create a contemporary, high-contrast space that's both aesthetically pleasing and functional. Optimised monitor visibility and switch sensitivity enhance ease of use, reflecting the vehicle's readiness for work and play. Soft padding adds comfort and protection, while the newly designed steering wheel, grips, and door handles embody the sturdy and comfortable "Mitsubishi Touch." Thoughtful storage solutions include space for cups, bottles, tablets, and files, along with USB ports, a wireless charger, glove box, and smartphone holder to keep you connected on the road.

The Smart Ute: Introducing Mitsubishi Connect

A major development with the new Triton is the integration of Mitsubishi Connect, a feature that enriches the user experience by offering a range of convenient functions. In an emergency, drivers can request assistance from a call centre with a simple button press. Mitsubishi Connect also provides a link to a smartphone for easy tracking of the vehicle's location, remote operation of air conditioning, headlights, and horns, and even allows monitoring of fuel and oil levels.

Work or Play? Enough Cargo Room to Do Both

The 2024 Triton doesn't fall short in terms of cargo capacity either. The vehicle's high payload capacity and generous bed size make it perfect for both work and leisure purposes, proving that utility and style can coexist seamlessly. The cargo bed height has been decreased by 45mm compared to the previous model, demonstrating Mitsubishi's impressive attention to detail and responsiveness to customer feedback.

Mitsubishi’s New Clean Diesel Engine

The Triton 2024 introduces a clean diesel engine available in three specifications, offering robust performance across the range.The high-output version of the Triton comes with a new turbocharger and combustion system, delivering 150 kW of power and 470 Nm of torque from around 1,500 rpm. This ensures a highly responsive driving experience with abundant torque, making it capable of tackling any challenge. The standard versions are also impressive, offering either 135 kW and 430 Nm or 110 kW and 330 Nm of maximum output and torque, respectively.

The 2024 Mitsubishi Triton stands as a testament to Mitsubishi's dedication to innovation, offering a rare blend of versatility, performance, and safety. It's safe to say that with the Triton, Mitsubishi has once again set a new benchmark in the ute market.

