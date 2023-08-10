Pax8 Now Offering Zimbra Solutions To Enhance Enterprise Collaboration Across APAC

Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced its partnership with Zimbra, a product of Synacor, the leading platform in open enterprise collaboration.

Zimbra has gained recognition for its strong emphasis on security and scalability, offering a complete suite of seamless collaboration features including email, calendar, contacts, tasks, chat, video, document collaboration and more. This extensive enterprise collaboration suite is now available to Pax8 partners worldwide.

“Pax8 continues to build momentum within the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and remains committed to partnering with world-class technology vendors that enable our partners to thrive,” said Chris Sharp, Chief Executive Officer, APAC at Pax8. “We have a keen understanding of the challenges our partners face, and Pax8’s mission is to empower them to adapt, evolve, and succeed.”

Zimbra is trusted by governments, service providers, educational and financial institutions, and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the APAC region. The interoperable email communications solutions are accessible anytime, anywhere and from any device, and can be deployed via on-premise servers, private or public cloud, or as a hybrid service.

“The partnership between Zimbra and Pax8 is primarily about delivering value to our partners and their customers. I believe that the true measure of success lies in how our joint efforts benefit our partners and their customers,” said Marcus Teo, SVP Zimbra Global Sales and Marketing at Synacor. “By working together, we are able to leverage our respective strengths and create innovative strategies that meet the evolving needs of our shared customer base.”

Pax8’s VP of Sales APAC, Patara Yongvanich, said that Zimbra offers Pax8 partners exactly what they are looking for in the ability to go to market with a world-class, enterprise-grade email solution.

“Zimbra addresses the market demands for security, scalability, and total cost of ownership,” said Yongvanich. “We are excited to partner with Zimbra as we continue to bring value to the APAC ecosystem.”

Built with the MSP toolset in mind, Pax8 simplifies the IT buying experience for SMBs through the IT channel ecosystem, with its award-winning marketplace, education, support, and solutions.

“We’re thrilled to embark on this partnership with Pax8,” said Gautam Ramachandra, Director Global Channels and Sales Engineering at Synacor. “Pax8 understands the benefits a full-service communication suite can bring to organisations, and we look forward to developing long-term relationships with customers across the region.”

To learn more about the Pax8 partnership with Zimbra, please visit Pax8.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favourite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 400,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for five years in a row. Join the revolution at Pax8.

© Scoop Media

