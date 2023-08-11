Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

RBNZ's Relationship Charter Shows Continued Growth In Regulatory Relationships

Friday, 11 August 2023, 10:38 am
Press Release: Reserve Bank

Findings from the latest Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua Relationship Charter survey show significant improvements among insurer stakeholders in their ratings of the relationship with RBNZ.

We launched the Relationship Charter in 2018 to provide a shared understanding of how the RBNZ and firms should work together and help us achieve our goal of building the best possible ‘regulator-regulated’ relationships, Director of Prudential Supervision Scott McKinnon says.

Every year we measure how we are performing against the charter by surveying banks and insurers. This year non-bank deposit takers (NBDTs) were surveyed for the first time as well.

“We are continuing to evolve our supervisory approach based on feedback received from our regulated entities and I’m proud of the progress that we’ve achieved. The increase in the ratings from our regulated insurers since last year is particularly encouraging,” Mr McKinnon says.

“I also acknowledge that there is always room for further improvement. We will continue to assess the results and look for ways in which we can develop our regulated relationships even more.”

Participants highlighted many aspects where the Reserve Bank performed well over the past 12 months, including having regular, open and honest communication and engagement, the RBNZ having managed time frames and agendas well, and indicated that stakeholders have found RBNZ events and meetings to be helpful and engaging.

Key suggestions for what the Reserve Bank could do differently to improve the relationship included more proactive and personal contact from RBNZ, and flexibility on regulatory projects.

Key findings:

  • 90% of bank participants gave an overall rating of ‘good’ or ‘very good’ for the relationship. This is similar to previous years (93% in 2022 and 91% in 2021).
  • Insurer participants’ ratings of the overall relationship with the Reserve Bank have increased significantly since last year (92% rating the relationship as ‘good’ or ‘very good’ in 2023 compared to 72% in 2022).
  • A majority (78%) of non-bank deposit taker participants rated their overall relationship with RBNZ strongly. We are very happy with this result, given the Reserve Bank does not directly supervise this sector (that role being undertaken by Corporate Trustees).
  • We asked new questions about RBNZ’s prudential policy consultation process. The 3 sectors combined gave an overall rating of 76% ‘good’ or ‘very good’.

What happens next?

We are continuing to evolve our supervisory approach based on the feedback received from firms and we will continue looking for ways in which we can improve our relationship even more.

More information

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Reserve Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
ComCom: Microsoft Cleared To Buy Activision

The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for Microsoft Corporation to acquire 100% of the common stock of Activision Blizzard. Both companies develop, publish, and distribute video games for personal computer, gaming consoles, and mobile platforms. More


ComCom: Retail Payment System Regulation To Deliver $105M In Business Savings

The Commerce Commission says businesses will save an estimated $105M each year by a reduction in fees to accept Mastercard & Visa payments, savings expected to be sustained and flow through to Kiwis over time. More


Science Media Centre: Race To Validate Superconductor Claim

South Korean scientists claim to have created a room-temperature superconductor, which could could revolutionise nearly anything that uses electricity or magnets, but many experts are still skeptical. More

Hugh Grant: Why Cybersecurity Guidelines Are Evolving

A decade ago, it was common to find the recommendation that we should change our passwords on a regular basis. Nowadays, this is discouraged. In fact, many cybersecurity recommendations have changed & continue to change. Why is this the case & how can we keep up with the latest recommendations? More


Venkat Raman: Financial Literacy Teaches Young Kiwis Self-Management

A Massey study has found improved financial literacy is enabling young Kiwis to manage money matters with more confidence and less outside. It also found young respondents are achieving greater awareness of financial products such as KiwiSaver and insurance policies in money management. More


Worldvision: The Hidden Cost Of Beauty

A new report The High Price of Beauty reveals the dark reality behind glossy cosmetics, with many likely to contain ingredients gathered by children working in mines & farms in low-income countries. While beauty products may be 'cruelty free' in that they are not tested on animals, they are likely to include ingredients procured using child labour. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 