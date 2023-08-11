Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
WalkMe And Deloitte New Zealand Enter Strategic Alliance To Bring Digital Adoption Best Practices To More Enterprises

Friday, 11 August 2023, 11:01 am
New alliance unlocks faster, more effective adoption of technologies

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced it has entered into an alliance agreement with Deloitte New Zealand, a global leader in human capital and business transformation consulting.

Deloitte is investing in a team in New Zealand to make technology adoption solutions broadly available to clients across the region. Together, WalkMe and Deloitte will help these organisations realise the rapid results that digital transformation strategies can deliver through efficient, effective, and sustained adoption of digital technologies.

Digital adoption is the process by which companies help ensure employees and customers are making the most effective use of their digital assets. With more than 35 million users in over 160 countries and 80% of the Fortune 10, WalkMe is the pioneer of DAP technologies.

As more organisations are realising the value that digital adoption strategies bring to their bottom lines, new programs and initiatives are emerging to harness their potential. According to WalkMe’s annual ‘State of Digital Adoption’ survey of nearly 1,500 business leaders, 34% of digital transformation projects in Australia and New Zealand fail to meet their goals. The survey also found that enterprises plan to spend more than $30 million addressing the inability to fully utilise digital tools in the next three years. Finding the right solution to these challenges will have a significant impact on both business goals and the digital employee experience.

“We are only scratching the surface of reimagining the way we work,” said Hamish Wilson, Partner Deloitte New Zealand. “As the asynchronous workplace takes hold, businesses are starting to recognise the relationship between successful digital transformation and the ability for end-users to collaborate by leveraging new ways of working.”

Wilson continued, “We’re looking forward to working with WalkMe, as the recognised market leader in digital adoption innovation, we know the alliance will provide our clients with enhanced solutions that provide clear return on investment, accelerate adoption of new technologies, and support ongoing transformation.”

Over the last decade, WalkMe has continued to deliver digital solutions at scale to help organisations across the world achieve their digital transformation goals by creating frictionless and elegant digital experiences that reduce complexity in the enterprise technology stack.

"Digital adoption platforms have emerged as the missing link between the promised value from technology investments and the actual ROI from an organisation’s digital investments,” said Jim Nairn, Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances, WalkMe. “This expansion of our alliance with Deloitte will strengthen digital adoption and maximise the value from technology investments for more organisations to drive critical business outcomes.”

WalkMe and Deloitte look forward to improving the employee experience by making it easier to navigate systems and processes. The alliance is one of the many ways that both organisations will help clients manage change, particularly in relation to the adoption of technologies, allowing quicker returns on investment.

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organisations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realise the value of their software investments. Our platform leverages proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organisation's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customised to fit an organisation's needs.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the “Deloitte organisation”). DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte Asia Pacific Limited is a company limited by guarantee and a member firm of DTTL. Members of Deloitte Asia Pacific Limited and their related entities, each of which is a separate and independent legal entity, provide services from more than 100 cities across the region, including Auckland, Bangkok, Beijing, Bengaluru, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Melbourne, Mumbai, New Delhi, Osaka, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Taipei and Tokyo.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 415,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte New Zealand brings together more than 1800 specialist professionals providing audit, tax, technology and systems, strategy and performance improvement, risk management, corporate finance, business recovery, forensic and accounting services. Our people are based in Auckland, Hamilton, Rotorua, Wellington, Christchurch, Queenstown and Dunedin, serving clients that range from New Zealand’s largest companies and public sector organisations to smaller businesses with ambition to grow. For more information about Deloitte in New Zealand, look to our website www.deloitte.co.nz.

This communication contains general information only, and none of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms or their related entities (collectively, the “Deloitte organisation”) is, by means of this communication, rendering professional advice or services. Before making any decision or taking any action that may affect your finances or your business, you should consult a qualified professional adviser.

No representations, warranties or undertakings (express or implied) are given as to the accuracy or completeness of the information in this communication, and none of DTTL, its member firms, related entities, employees or agents shall be liable or responsible for any loss or damage whatsoever arising directly or indirectly in connection with any person relying on this communication. DTTL and each of its member firms, and their related entities, are legally separate and independent entities.

© 2023. Deloitte Limited (as trustee for the Deloitte Trading Trust).

