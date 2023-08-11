Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Teletrac Navman Demonstrates Commitment To The Transport Industry

Friday, 11 August 2023, 12:36 pm
Press Release: Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman, a leading provider of technology solutions for the transportation industry, is the new naming rights sponsor for the upcoming Technology | Maintenance | Safety Conference and Exhibition (TMS) to be held in Christchurch, New Zealand. The TMS Conference and Exhibition will be known as Teletrac Navman TMS Conference & Exhibition from 11th August. This partnership showcases Teletrac Navman's approach to advancing the road freight industry in New Zealand, in the pursuit of ongoing innovation and collaboration.

New Zealand Trucking Association (NTA) along with the National Road Carriers (NRC) are working together to create this whole industry cutting-edge event that brings together the latest technology, maintenance solutions and safety practices within the transportation sector into a two-day experience. Securing a naming rights partner is an essential component of ensuring sustainable growth for this unique event, which shapes the future of transport.

Teletrac Navman has long driven innovation and empowerment in the transport sector through its GPS fleet tracking and telematics technology. With its emphasis on knowledge sharing, technological advancements, and networking opportunities, the TMS Conference and Exhibition sponsorship aligns perfectly with Teletrac Navman's mission to develop and deliver advanced technology solutions that drive efficiency and safety for the industry.

"We are proud of what the TMS Conference and Exhibition represents to the industry," said Megan Duncan, Director of Global Marketing Operations at Teletrac Navman. "As the naming rights sponsor, Teletrac Navman is committed to fostering collective growth in the New Zealand transport industry. This event serves as a hub for Transport operators, industry leaders, managers, technicians, technology providers and safety professionals to come together, gain valuable insights, and explore the latest trends in technology, maintenance, and safety. We expect to drive real value for the TMS Conference and Exhibition through our expertise and connections, so the event continues to bring state-of-the-art advancements and meaningful business opportunities in the years to come."

Bookings for the conference opened just this week, and the response has been enthusiastic. Industry stakeholders from all over New Zealand are eager to participate in this premium event that promises to deliver valuable knowledge and opportunities for growth. Due to the limited space available at the state-of-the-art exhibition hall at Te Pae, interested exhibitors are encouraged to secure their space promptly.

The TMS Conference and Exhibition is set to run from 13th to 14th March 2024 at Te Pae Convention Centre, Christchurch New Zealand

