Listening And Generational Change – New Zealand Seafood Industry Conference To Set Out Goals For The Future

Friday, 11 August 2023, 1:58 pm
Press Release: Seafood New Zealand

The New Zealand commercial seafood industry will focus on listening to a new generation of Kiwis as it kicks off its annual conference, including some who may have challenging views about fishing in Aotearoa.

The theme of the conference is ‘Seafood for a New Generation’, exploring the potential of new technologies as well as expectations for the future of the commercial fishing.

Seafood New Zealand Chief Executive Dr Jeremy Helson says the conference is an exciting opportunity for a wide range of delegates and organisations to find more areas of common ground.

“Everyone has a slightly different vision for what a successful New Zealand commercial seafood industry should look like in 20 years, or more. A good part of the conference will be listening to the views of politicians, environmental NGOs and the recreational sector.

“It’s only by listening and considering others’ worldviews that we will make informed choices about the future of seafood in New Zealand.

“Similarly, the newer generations have different views, values and different aspirations, too. We need to be cognisant of those and consider how we reflect them in our industry, our member companies and in everything we do.”

Following the conference opening by Minister for Oceans and Fisheries Hon Rachel Brooking, the first day (titled ‘Let’s Listen’) includes an ‘NGO viewpoints’ panel facilitated by political journalist Barry Soper. Representatives from WWF New Zealand, The Aotearoa Circle, Fish Mainland and Forest and Bird will present their visions for a successful commercial seafood sector.

Young Fish NZ co-founder Ben Pierce will also share some of the views of the under-35s working across the sector about what draws them to a career in the seafood industry – but also where it needs to evolve to keep pace with changing expectations and sustainability priorities.

“We are going to be challenged,” says Dr Helson. “And we are more than happy with that.”

Day two (‘Let’s Lead’), will start with a response from a group of fisheries leaders to the perspectives presented on day 1. The group have been challenged to put their heads together to consider the various viewpoints and report back about how and where these viewpoints could inform change or improvement, within the boundaries of New Zealand legislation, the Treaty of Waitangi, the Fisheries Industry Transformation Plan (ITP) and a raft of legally-binding fisheries rules and regulations.

Chief Science and Standards Officer at the Marine Stewardship Council Rohan Currey, and Blue-X advisory group founder Allen Haroutonian, will each speak to different ways wild-caught seafood contributes to the development of a climate-resilient ‘blue economy’.

And three community-themed companion discussions hosted by Moana New Zealand CEO Steve Tarrant, research manager Dana Carver and Tom Cosentino from Fair Fish will explore how the seafood sector can celebrate and uplift the economy, health and well-being of coastal communities around the country.

“Everything in our 2023 conference embodies the three primary pillars of ITP, which was launched on Monday 7 August – strengthening environmental performance; improving profitability and productivity; and supporting people and communities,” says Dr Helson.

“We believe this Conference can mark the start of another 20 great years for the seafood sector.”

About the conference

  • The conference takes place at the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa on 16 and 17 August.
  • It is the first conference hosted by industry body Seafood New Zealand followings its amalgamation with Fisheries Inshore New Zealand and the Deepwater Group.
  • The programme is available online

Seafood New Zealand

Seafood New Zealand’s primarily focus is deepwater and inshore wild capture fisheries, but works closely with other sectors to ensure a thriving and sustainable seafood sector that is valued by New Zealanders and our trading partners.

New Zealand's seafood industry plays a key role in the country's economy, contributing around $2 billion in export earnings and employing more than 16,500 people, who provide New Zealand and the world with high quality, nutritious and great tasting seafood.

The seafood industry is committed to providing high quality careers in local communities through our sustainable and innovative provision of safe seafood.

