2023 Arable Awards Paul Johnston Wins Agronomist Of The Year

Paul Johnston was announced as the 2023 Agronomist of the Year at last night’s 2023 Arable Awards dinner, held at the Wigram Air Force Museum in Christchurch.

Paul works with Yara Fertilisers NZ Ltd and is based in Canterbury.

Ed Luisetti, chair of the NZ Grain and Seed Trade Association Grains & Pulses business group said Paul had been commended for his high level of technical abilities combined with exceptional agronomy service for his clients. Earlier in his career he helped New Zealand farmers Eric and Maxine Watson become world record holders for the highest yielding crop of wheat.

Agronomists play a key role in the success of farmers crops.

Providing expert knowledge on herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides as well as specific nutrient requirements and timings of application, agronomists help farmers maximise their financial returns, as well as ensuring crops are grown sustainably and to the best environmental practices.

Agronomists visit their crops on a regular basis throughout the growing season and build strong trusting relationships with farmers. An agronomist will take just as much satisfaction out of growing a successful crop as their farmer clients do.

The Agronomist of the Year award was sponsored by the NZ Grain and Seed Trade Association and recognises an agronomist who has up to the minute knowledge of crop options and agronomy and goes above and beyond to help their growers produce high-quality, profitable crops.

