The Tiny House Expo Announces The Winners Of The 2023 New Zealand Tiny House Awards – Sponsored By Tiny Towing Solutions

The Tiny House Expo is thrilled to reveal the winners of the 2023 New Zealand Tiny House Awards.

Building a Tiny House is no small feat, yet every year, creative Kiwis design and build some of the world's most unique and innovative tiny homes. The New Zealand Tiny House Awards is an annual programme that aims to highlight and celebrate the best of the best in tiny house design and construction. Many designers and builders compete for these prestigious accolades each year, showcasing impressive and innovative designs.

This year's competition saw an array of exceptional entries across all three categories: Best DIY Build, Best Commercial Build, and Most Creative Design. Additionally, for the first time, the awards programme includes a People's Choice award, allowing the public to vote for their favourite design. And, of course, an overall winner of the prestigious Tiny House of the Year award was also chosen from amongst all entries.

Without further ado, here are the well-deserved category winners:

Most Creative Design: Rebecca's Custom Tiny Home by Cocoon Tiny Homes

Judge Lucy Lich commented: "One of the most creative tiny houses I've ever seen! So many unique features, and it's strikingly beautiful. The placement of the mirrors is very creative and something I haven't seen in a tiny home before. Such a creative way to position the loft stairs behind the kitchen and out of the way. What a wonderful feature to have a dedicated, intentional office space in a tiny home with a gorgeous birds-eye view of the central part of the home as well as the natural surroundings through all the windows, everywhere you turn!"

Best DIY Build: The Hygge House by Max Carter & Zoe Hopkins

Judge Bryce Langston praised the winner: "This is a stunning tiny home. Very nice material choices and a lot of character built into this space. It lives up to its name, emphasising comfort and cosiness."

The Hygge House reflects a labour of love, as builder and owner Max and Zoe managed every aspect of its creation, from the initial design to construction themselves. Despite lacking a trade background, they learned the necessary skills along the way, making it an inspiring DIY success story.

Best Commercial Build: The Mackenzie by South Base Homes

The Mackenzie by South Base Homes showcases a harmonious blend of aesthetics and functionality, impressing the judges with its outstanding craftsmanship.

Judge Bryce Langston complimented the design, stating: "This is a really nice balanced design. It looks great from the exterior and has a spacious, functional interior."

The prestigious Tiny House of the Year award goes to the Karapiro Luxe by Compac Homes

The Karapiro Luxe by Compac Homes is the epitome of elegance and thoughtful design, making it a worthy winner.

Judge Lucy Lich was full of praise for the winner, stating: "This stylish space gives me the feel of a modern, traditional-sized home. It displays how you can still have all your comforts, luxury, spaciousness, and everything you need in a smaller space. I love the openness, freshness, and flow, as well as the layout and attention to detail with features such as the brass tap fittings, which complement the white surfaces and give things a clean, unique, and fresh look. Overall, a beautiful and thoughtfully laid out home."

Tiny Towing Solutions People's Choice Award: Karapiro Luxe by Compac Homes

In a display of public support, the Karapiro Luxe by Compac Homes not only won over the judges but also captured the hearts of the people. Comments from voters were full of praises for the well-thought-through layout with space-saving planning and thinking.

One proud owner of a Karapiro design said: "We own a Karapiro Tiny House. It's incredible and withstood the Hawkes Bay Cyclone very well. 5 ".

Another agreed, saying: "We built one with these guys, and it was an awesome experience, and the end product is just amazing. I highly recommend checking these guys out and building with them if you get the opportunity."

Those who want to see the 2023 Tiny House of the Year and People's Choice winner are encouraged to come along to the Tiny House Expo at the Auckland Showgrounds this weekend. The Karapiro Luxe by Compac Homes will be on display, alongside over 20 other tiny homes.

The Tiny House Expo extends its sincerest congratulations to all the winners and expresses its gratitude to the participants, judges and the public for making the 2023 New Zealand Tiny House Awards a resounding success. The event has highlighted the creativity, passion, and dedication of the tiny house community in New Zealand.

